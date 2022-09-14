Read full article on original website
Tonal to Raise $100M at $1.9B Valuation
Fitness company Tonal is looking to raise $100 million in financing in a deal that would value the company at $1.9 billion, according to Bloomberg. The potential funding round for Tonal — already backed by a star-studded group of investors including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Mike Tyson, and Drew Brees — is expected to include existing investors like private equity firm L Catterton and Dragoneer Investment Group.
Ubisoft Shares Fall 17% After Tencent Raises Stake
French video game developer Ubisoft saw its shares tumble by more than 17% on Wednesday after Chinese tech giant Tencent increased its stake in the company. The Assassin’s Creed maker had reportedly been drawing buyout interest from several private equity firms, with Blackstone and KKR & Co. studying the company’s viability as an investment.
Spain wins EuroBasket title, topping France 88-76 for gold
BERLIN (AP) — For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team’s roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez of the Toronto Raptors scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.
Disney CFO Shuts Down Suggestion of ESPN Spinoff
Disney isn’t interested in letting ESPN go anytime soon. When Daniel Loeb’s Third Point increased its stake in Disney last month, the activist investor sent a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek calling on him to spin off the sports network. “ESPN would have greater flexibility to pursue...
DAZN Foresees Profitability in Central Europe
DAZN is working its way into markets across Europe — and sees profitability on the horizon in at least one region. The sports streamer said it believes it will be profitable in the DACH group — Germany, Austria, and Switzerland — within 12-to-18 months. DAZN doubled its...
Disney CEO Explains Vision for ESPN, Sports Betting
Disney has made it clear that it’s sticking with ESPN — despite recent entreaties from a prominent investor to spin off the network. At the company’s D23 Expo, Disney CEO Bob Chapek publicized ESPN’s sports betting efforts, claiming Disney is “working very hard” on developing an ESPN sports betting app.
Ares Raises $3.7B for Sports Leagues, Teams
Ares Management is set to widen its sports footprint even further. The alternative investment manager has raised $3.7 billion of dedicated funding for sports leagues, sports teams, sport-related franchises, and media and entertainment companies. The Ares Sports, Media, and Entertainment Finance fund is more than 25% committed to date —...
Amazon and DraftKings Team Up for ‘TNF’ Betting
Ahead of its much-anticipated regular-season debut as the exclusive “Thursday Night Football” broadcaster, Amazon has linked up with a big name in sports betting. The company struck a multiyear deal with DraftKings to be the exclusive in-game and pregame betting odds provider for “TNF” broadcasts. The...
Turner Sports Parent Warner Bros. Discovery Planning Big Layoffs
Staffers and executives at Warner Bros. Discovery are bracing for a major wave of layoffs expected to kick off this week, sources with knowledge of the situation told Front Office Sports. The cutbacks are expected to eventually eliminate roughly 30% of the company’s combined advertising sales force between now and...
Peloton Makes Sweeping Changes As Co-Founders Exit
Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are leaving the connected fitness company amid struggles to drive profits after a pandemic boom. Foley, Peloton’s former CEO, has stepped down as executive chairman, while Kushi will resign as chief legal officer on Oct. 3. Peloton CCO Kevin Cornils announced that he will leave the company on Sept. 23 after working there since 2018.
HBCU Go Reportedly Lands ‘Millions’ In Advertiser Deals
HBCU Go, Byron Allen’s media platform that broadcasts HBCU sports from across the country, has caught major interest from more than two dozen advertisers. On Friday, the company announced deals with a wide variety of brands, from Walmart and Capital One to Meta and Verizon. In total, the partnerships are worth “well into the millions,” Allen told AdAge.
