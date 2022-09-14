Read full article on original website
Truck convoy raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin
In celebration of trucker appreciation week, a truck convoy traveled from Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac to the EAA Airventure grounds in Oshkosh
spectrumnews1.com
Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
WJFW-TV
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
dailydodge.com
Prep Scoreboard – Friday 9/16/22
No. 1 – Giulia Silva, WAUPUN def. Grace Retzlaff, RIPON HIGH, 6-1 , 6-2 , -; No. 2 – Quinn Diedrich, RIPON HIGH def. Ava Koerner, WAUPUN , 7-5 , 7-5 , -; No. 3 – Ava Nankervis, RIPON HIGH def. Liv Fitch, WAUPUN , 6-0 , 6-2 , -;
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
waupacanow.com
Hidde, LaVonne
LaVonne E. Hidde, age 88, of Weyauwega went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was born on August 18, 1934, daughter to the late Paul and Elsie (Behm) Behn in the Town of Lind. On May 17, 1958, she was united in marriage to Carl E. Hidde.
cw14online.com
Neenah's Shattuck Stadium to host final football game after 90 years
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Next week will be the last time a Neenah stadium will host a football game after 90 years. Shattuck Middle School is set to close following the 2022-2023 school year as the new Neenah High School opens next fall. Tuesday’s final games against Kimberly at Shattuck Stadium...
After Hwy. 29 crash, search is on for possibly armed Wausau man considered dangerous
Police are searching for a 20-year-old Wausau man they consider dangerous and potentially armed and suicidal who was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 29, according to sheriff’s officials. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department received an alert from Marathon County regarding the man, identified as Chad Myszka,...
WSAW
1 dead, 1 arrested after crash on Hwy 17 near Merrill
TOWN OF MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - An 8-year-old boy is dead and four other people were injured in a crash on Hwy 17 in the Town of Merrill Saturday night. The crash happened near Sunrise Road just before 7:30 p.m. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes on I-41 north and southbound have reopened after ‘law enforcement activity’
FRIDAY 9/16/2022 – 5:20 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the incident that blocked all lanes of traffic on I-41 in Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes, both northbound and southbound, on I-41 near WIS 21 are now open. No other information was...
wearegreenbay.com
Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
spectrumnews1.com
DeSantis to back Michels, Johnson at ‘Unite and Win’ rally on Sunday
WISCONSIN — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) will travel to Green Bay on Sunday to show his support for several Republican candidates running in the November election. As a part of a “Unite and Win” rally, DeSantis will back GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and U.S. Senate incumbent Ron Johnson.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
spmetrowire.com
Plover tax preparer sentenced to federal prison time
A Plover man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for filing fraudulent tax returns. James Canfield, 74, was sen...
