ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Farmers get creative to plant cover crops

(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Fond du Lac Manufacturing Plant Is Spreading Out

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, held a ground-breaking ceremony Tuesday for its operations plant. General manager, Stuart Halley says they’ve run out of room in order to meet global customer demand for the company’s marine propeller systems. The two-phase...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Supply chain issues halting construction progression in Winnebago County

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced the Racine Street roundabouts have reopened to motorists following construction. The roundabout intersections with Ahnaip Street and Main Street opened earlier Thursday evening and are expected to improve traffic flow throughout the area. The roundabouts will have...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Clothing Boutique Opens Up This Weekend

The newest addition to the downtown area of Manitowoc held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday afternoon. Kindred, which is occupying the former Modern By Megan store at 910 South 8th Street, is a clothing boutique, which embraces a simple, natural color palate focusing on creating a classic wardrobe. Owner Natalie Weber...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
New London, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
seehafernews.com

Summit Clinical Celebrates Opening in Manitowoc With a Ribbon Cutting

Even though they have been operational since April, Summit Clinical Services in Manitowoc welcomed the public to their facility yesterday for a ribbon cutting and open house. Summit is a counseling center located at 820 Washington Street, which is one of only a couple organizations in the Clipper City focused on providing mental health counseling.
MANITOWOC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply

PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
PULASKI, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Titan Conveyors#Titan Chairman
Advance Titan

Too little too late for UWO custodians?

Across the nation, the Great Resignation is affecting businesses, institutions and other organizations, and UW Oshkosh is no exception. UWO has struggled in the past couple of years, in large part due to the pandemic, to retain staff, students and now, most notably, custodial and maintenance faculty. After being notified...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
waupacanow.com

Jonscher, Jane Ann Voigt

Jane Ann Voigt Jonscher, age 95, passed away at ThedaCare in Waupaca following a brief illness. She was born May 4, 1927 at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah to the late Vern M. and Mae A. (Hart) Voigt. Throughout her life she lived in Neenah, but more recently resided at Park Vista Assisted Living in Waupaca.
NEENAH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Fox11online.com

Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Drug equipment’ removed from garbage can in Waupaca County apartment complex

MANAWA, Wis. (WFRV) – The air quality of a Manawa apartment complex had to be checked after a cleaning person found ‘drug equipment’ in a garbage can. According to the Manawa Police Department, officers received a call on September 13 from an apartment manager who said that the drug waste was located in a common area bathroom.
MANAWA, WI
WausauPilot

Driver dead in Wood Co. motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after an early morning crash that shut down Hwy. 54 near Nekoosa for more than five hours. The crash was reported at about 2:30 a.m. in the town of Port Edwards, near Green Grove Lane. According to initial reports, a westbound vehicle struck the motorcycle...
NEKOOSA, WI
WausauPilot

Video captures fight between Wausau East student and teacher

Wausau school officials are reviewing what they describe as a “concerning incident” between a student and teacher at East High School. In a news release, the Wausau School District announced an investigation is underway. No additional information was released in order to protect the student, officials said. As...
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy