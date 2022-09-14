Reuben Frank (1-0) I know one thing. If the Eagles play against the Vikings like they did against the Lions they’re not winning this game. There are a lot of trends that favor the Eagles. Kirk Cousins is 10-17 in his career in prime-time and 2-9 on Monday nights. The Vikings are 6-13 in their last 19 outdoor games and 2-16 in their last 18 outdoor games against winning teams. It’s a game the Eagles should win, but until I see this defense make plays against a good quarterback I can’t pick them. That was a pathetic performance Sunday in Detroit. After all the roster additions and all the talk about upgraded pass pressure and more playmaking to allow 35 points to a team that had scored 35 points twice in the last four years? To miss 15 tackles? To allow five 70-yard touchdown drives? To nearly blow a 17-point second-half lead? Cousins may not be a great quarterback – he’s only won one playoff game in 10 seasons – but he’s a terrific passer, and his 98.8 passer rating is 5th-highest in history – behind only Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson. If this defense doesn’t play significantly better, he and Justin Jefferson will tear them apart. And they have an elite running back as well in Dalvin Cook. I don’t see a win unless a lot of things change on the defensive side.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO