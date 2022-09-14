Read full article on original website
Trinity United Methodist Church Plans Chili Cook-off Sept. 24
Helping Hands Food Pantry of Trinity United Methodist Church in Muldrow will host a chili cook-off and an ice cream social from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24. The event will include special music provided by the church, according to Lavonna Smith, chairperson of the fundraising committee for the church. “Come join us for a fun filled afternoon listening to special music from our own talent pool. Eat…
12 Step Fellowship sale is Sept. 24
The 12 Step Fellowship 2nd annual outdoor sale will be held on Saturday, Sept, 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be all kinds of household goods. The sale will be held on Hwy. 100, right on the curve headed towards Tahlequah, follow the signs from Mcquick’s. “It’s going to be a great weekend to get out, hope to see you there,” organizer Melani Davis said.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
FRI. SEPT. 16, 23 & 30 Soup N’ Souls, meeting, 6 p.m., The Shed, on Cherokee, Sallisaw. For more info call 918-774-3120. AA meeting, 7 p.m., Fridays, Vian Methodist Church, corner of Lee and Blackstone. For more info call 539-832-0952. SAT. SEPT. 17 Book launch and singing, Sweet Nana’s, Vian. Local authors Rebecca Cole and Yvonne Tillapaugh will be there. Annual Gore Cruise Night, Car…
Arvest Bank to award $10,500 to local teachers
Local teachers in the Fort Smith/River Valley area will receive a total of $10,500 through Arvest Bank’s seventh annual “We Love Teachers” initiative. “We Love Teachers” will provide a total of 145 $500 gifts to individual teachers who work at public state-funded schools throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint. Recipients are selected by partnering schools’ administrations based on classroom…
Sallisaw school staff to receive bonus pay
Teachers, custodians and other personnel employed by the Sallisaw School system may be happy to know the Sallisaw School Board approved a one-time, “non-recurring” COVID-19 Return to Work bonus of $1,165 along with other school-related and personnel items on Monday. The monthly meeting of the school board included the “discussion, consideration and action to provide each employee with a bonus…
Sequoyah County Sports Calendar:
All teams listed are high school teams and all schedules are subject to change. FRIDAY, SEPT. 16 •Muldrow football team at Spiro (7 p.m.) •Sallisaw football team at Tahlequah (7 p.m.) •Gore football team at Savanna (7 p.m.) •Gans football team vs. Midway (7 p.m.) •Webbers Falls football team at Oaks Mission (7 p.m.) •Vian football team: open date SATURDAY, SEPT. 17 •Sallisaw softball team at Inola Tournament (To Be Determined) MONDAY, SEPT. 19 •Vian softball team at…
Arkansas man celebrates his 105th birthday
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th on Sept. 14. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!. On Wednesday, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old. He's...
Over 43 acres of land purchased in Fayetteville for RV resort
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Plans are unfolding to develop a high-end recreational vehicle (RV) resort in Fayetteville catering to Arkansas Razorback and outdoor recreation fans. A group of out-of-state investors closed a $1 million land purchase in August for 43.5 acres ($0.53 per square foot) west of Interstate 49 and south of Lowe’s at 3231 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The Citizens Bank of Batesville backed the land purchase. Cobb Brothers & Westphal Properties LLC was the seller.
15 BEST Restaurants in Fayetteville, AR (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Fayetteville is a growing town that is considered by many to be the primary entertainment destination in northwest Arkansas. It’s booming with attractions, shopping, and lots of great restaurants and things to do. It’s an excellent place for couples, friends, families, or even a solo retreat if you’re looking for a bit of me-time.
Fort Smith woman competes on Jeopardy!
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith native Melissa Woodall is competing on the newest episode of Jeopardy! airing Friday, Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. “It is more challenging on the show for real than on your couch,” said Melissa Woodall. Melissa Woodall is a lifelong jeopardy fan who's...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony To Be Held For New Amazon Hub Delivery Program In Tahlequah
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new Amazon Hub Delivery Program on Thursday morning. The program partners Amazon with businesses by making them a local delivery hub, with employees then delivering packages. Amazon says this helps businesses earn extra income and customers get their packages faster.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
Animal adoption fees waived for 12 NWA shelters
Best Friends Animal Society is gearing up for its third nationwide adoption campaign in six months that will waive or reduce adoption fees at animal shelters across Northwest Arkansas this weekend.
Harsha reports meat processing facility close to opening
TAHLEQUAH – In the September Resources committee meeting, Cherokee Nation legislators were updated on CN Natural Resources events and projects, including the meat processing facility and bison and cattle herds. CN Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported that the meat processing facility is getting closer to opening. The...
Lake View Road is obscured by lime dust, residents complain
Jonathan Limore is one of several residents living along 4620 Road, also known as Lake View Road, south of Marble City, who complained to Sequoyah County Commissioners on Monday that lime dust is making driving conditions hazardous. “It’s a dust bowl,” Limore said. “It’s so bad with dust flying everywhere, my wife had to use her flashers one day to avoid being in a possible accident.” Rita…
