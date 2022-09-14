ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupaca, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
APPLETON, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
waupacanow.com

Jonscher, Jane Ann Voigt

Jane Ann Voigt Jonscher, age 95, passed away at ThedaCare in Waupaca following a brief illness. She was born May 4, 1927 at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah to the late Vern M. and Mae A. (Hart) Voigt. Throughout her life she lived in Neenah, but more recently resided at Park Vista Assisted Living in Waupaca.
NEENAH, WI
City
Waupaca, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
waupacanow.com

Hidde, LaVonne

LaVonne E. Hidde, age 88, of Weyauwega went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was born on August 18, 1934, daughter to the late Paul and Elsie (Behm) Behn in the Town of Lind. On May 17, 1958, she was united in marriage to Carl E. Hidde.
WEYAUWEGA, WI
Fox11online.com

Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau

GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances

Luke Combs, Train, construction, and Bears fans making the drive. It might be tough to find a parking space with so much going on. Luke Combs concerts at the Resch, a free Train concert outside Lambeau Field, and the Packers home opener against the Bears. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days

(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Sept. 15

Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton

APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farmers get creative to plant cover crops

(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022

Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
WAUSAU, WI
whby.com

Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
GREEN BAY, WI

