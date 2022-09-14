Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Irish Fest Fox Cities offers variety of family-fun in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish returns to the city of Appleton as Irish Fest Fox Cities enters its second year in existence. Held on Friday, September 16, and Saturday, September 17 at Jones Park in downtown Appleton, the event promises to bring experiences people will not find anywhere else.
Events in Fond du Lac, weekend of Sept. 17-18
Fond du Lac has several events this weekend, including a truck convoy at Mercury Marine and a flea market on the Fond du Lac County fairgrounds.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
waupacanow.com
Jonscher, Jane Ann Voigt
Jane Ann Voigt Jonscher, age 95, passed away at ThedaCare in Waupaca following a brief illness. She was born May 4, 1927 at Theda Clark Regional Medical Center in Neenah to the late Vern M. and Mae A. (Hart) Voigt. Throughout her life she lived in Neenah, but more recently resided at Park Vista Assisted Living in Waupaca.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin to host 12-hour volunteer event
This 12-hour event will feature nearly 1,000 volunteers who will come together to package rice, a staple food needed at food pantries in eastern Wisconsin.
waupacanow.com
Hidde, LaVonne
LaVonne E. Hidde, age 88, of Weyauwega went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Bethany Home in Waupaca. She was born on August 18, 1934, daughter to the late Paul and Elsie (Behm) Behn in the Town of Lind. On May 17, 1958, she was united in marriage to Carl E. Hidde.
Fox11online.com
Fans excited at Train concert for Kickoff Weekend at Lambeau
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Many fans gathered in the Lambeau Field Parking lot to hear the band Train play a free concert that started at 5:00 PM on Saturday night. Some people came just to enjoy the music, others were already in town for the Packer's home opener game against the Chicago Bears Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances
Luke Combs, Train, construction, and Bears fans making the drive. It might be tough to find a parking space with so much going on. Luke Combs concerts at the Resch, a free Train concert outside Lambeau Field, and the Packers home opener against the Bears. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The...
Neighbors asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners in Fox Cities Marathon
Neighbors who live along the course are asked to put out sprinklers to cool runners during the Fox Cities Marathon.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wausau area births, Sept. 15
Marcus Murphy and Montana Vandergeest announce the birth of their son Myles Thomas, born at 12:13 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Myles weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. Alex and Dana Gruling announce the birth of their son Watson Anthony, born at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 6, 2022. Watson weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Latest Fox Valley $1 million lottery winner purchased in Appleton
APPLETON — The latest $1 million winner in the Fox Valley was purchased Wednesday at an Appleton gas station. The Mega Millions ticket was sold Sept. 14, 2022 at the Northland Citgo in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin lottery. The big payout comes just two months after someone won...
WJFW-TV
The Bell Receives a New Home in Annual Rhinelander-Antigo Football Game
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday nights are usually ones for high school football, but that doesn't stop a rivalry game from taking place a day early. Rhinelander headed to Antigo to play in the 88th Bell Game. Rhinelander got their first win of the year last week and came in to...
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Green Bay business owner pitches free parking for service industry employees
If you work downtown and are in the service industry, you could still be on a tight budget. But, service employees downtown making $15 an hour or less could be getting a free alternative.
Wausau area obituaries September 12, 2022
Sue A. Ninnemann, age 75, died on September 6, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Wausau. Sue was born on March 16, 1947, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dallman) Marquis. She attended Wausau Area Schools and was a 1966 graduate of Wausau East High School. In her younger years Sue enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming up north. She was always there with a helping hand.
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
wearegreenbay.com
Bellin Health Pain Management offers new treatment for Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
(WFRV) – It’s a condition that affects more than one million people for year. Dr. Amy Yeatman from Bellin Health Pain Management is the first in the area to offer minimally invasive lumbar decompression or ‘mild’. Dr. Yeatman tells Local 5 Live viewers more about Lumbar...
Comments / 0