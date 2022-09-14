Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Is Nintendo Stock a Buy Now?
Nintendo recently revealed its slate of upcoming games. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
This builder snuck a whole-ass gaming PC inside an Xbox 360
YouTuber Tech By Matt pushes one of the hottest chassis in gaming to its very limits. PC cases these days are all about showing off: tempered glass panels, RGB lighting, sleek metal designs like alien spacecraft, the works. Many builders, however, buck the trends in order to create the most ludicrous "sleeper PCs" with high end hardware cloaked in outdated or unassuming cases, like some kind of warrior monk incognito.
Engadget
Apollo update transforms the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island into a home for ‘Pixel Pals’
The may have only arrived yesterday but developers are already dreaming up fun and interesting use cases for Apple’s new . Take creator Christian Selig, for instance. On Friday, he updated his Reddit client to implement support for “Pixel Pals.” The feature adds a critter that does cute things on top of your phone’s Dynamic Island while you have Apollo open. You can even choose between multiple creatures, including a cat, dog, hedgehog, fox or axolotl.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
'Hollow Knight: Silksong' will come to the PS4 and PS5, eventually
The long-awaited sequel had already been confirmed for Switch, Xbox and PC. fans who tend to only play games on PlayStation can breathe a sigh of relief. The long-awaited sequel, , will be . The game had already been confirmed for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PC, Mac and Linux. Silksong is also coming to Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming .
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Engadget
Fan-made mod turns ‘Half-Life 2’ into a fully playable VR game
If left you with an itch to revisit its seminal 2004 predecessor, now you can do so in virtual reality. On Friday, a group of fans known as the Source VR Mod Team released Half-Life 2: VR Mod. As long as you own the original, you can download and play the mod free .
Polygon
Call of Duty is still at the center of Microsoft’s fight to acquire Activision
Sony and Microsoft’s war of words over the Xbox maker’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard continued on Thursday, with both companies exchanging statements about Microsoft’s commitment to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation. The public back-and-forth occurred just as reports suggest that the European Union may increase its...
Engadget
Microsoft Teams has been storing authentication tokens in plaintext
Microsoft Teams stores authentication tokens in unencrypted plaintext mode, allowing attackers to potentially control communications within an organization, according to the security firm Vectra. The flaw affects the desktop app for Windows, Mac and Linux built using Microsoft's Electron framework. Microsoft is aware of the issue but said it has no plans for a fix anytime soon, since an exploit would also require network access.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
Engadget
Fortnite’s new season adds chrome-powered abilities and Gwen from ‘Into the Spider-Verse’
With fall quickly approaching, Fortnite is ready to say goodbye to its summer-themed “Vibin” season. Dubbed Paradise, season four of chapter three introduces one of the most significant gameplay tweaks to the game since Epic made the Zero Build mode a permanent part of Fortnite’s rotation in March.
Engadget
Amazon greenlights 'Blade Runner 2099' sequel series
Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer. The long-teased Blade Runner sequel series is real. Variety has confirmed Amazon has ordered production of Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video. Original movie director Ridley Scott will serve as an executive producer alongside Silka Luisa (Halo and Shining Girls), who will also be the showrunner. The premise of 2099 isn't yet clear beyond its setting 50 years after Blade Runner 2049, but Amazon's global TV head Vernon Sanders claimed the follow-up would preserve the "intellect, themes, and spirit" of the movies.
hypebeast.com
Activision Announces 'Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0' Release Date and 'Warzone Mobile'
During a showcase for the future of Call of Duty, Activision noted how Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will mark a change in the franchise. The developer highlighted the focus on cross-progression and shared IW engine technology of MWII releasing October 28 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, now announced to be released November 16.
Engadget
Sony says 'PS VR games are not compatible with PS VR2'
With PS VR2 set to arrive early next year, Sony is starting to accelerate the hype train for its next-gen virtual reality headset. The hardware made its public debut at the Tokyo Game Show this week (early impressions are largely positive) and the company revealed some more titles that are coming to the platform during Tuesday’s State of Play. Some other important information just emerged, albeit on the negative side: PS VR games will not work on PS VR2.
NME
‘Let’s Build A Zoo’ is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
“DNA splicing” tycoon game Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to consoles later this month. Published by No More Robots and developed by Springloaded, Let’s Build A Zoo is currently only available on PC via Steam and Epic but on September 29, the title will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox via Game Pass.
It sounds like your favorite streaming services are about to get more expensive
Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Tuesday that streaming services are "underpriced" at a gathering of media and tech executives hosted by Goldman Sachs.
Engadget
Alexa to provide branded answers to your pressing questions
Amazon hopes highlighting products will lead to increased sales. The home security hogging all the awards. See, the problem is that people simply aren't buying enough. To rectify this issue, Amazon announced on Thursday that it is introducing a new Alexa feature, dubbed "Customers Ask Alexa," wherein "expert brands" provide answers to customer questions like “How can I remove pet hair from my carpet?” that also just so happen to prominently feature that brand's particular product.
NME
EVGA terminates partnership with Nvidia and leaves the GPU market
EVGA has terminated its partnership with Nvidia, and will not carry the next generation of graphics cards, although it will continue to support and sell “current generation products.”. In a statement posted to the official EVGA forums, the company says “EVGA will not carry the next generation graphics cards,”...
