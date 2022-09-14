ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers' Ryan Kreidler a superb defender, which adds to offseason questions

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DA66K_0hvM74vm00

The conversation between manager A.J. Hinch and third baseman Jeimer Candelario was direct. A similar talk happened with second baseman Jonathan Schoop.

The Detroit Tigers aren't mailing in the season, and Hinch's goal is to win as many games as possible, but a new objective has surfaced down the stretch.

The Tigers, the second-worst team in the American League, must assess younger players and gather as much information to help the organization (and a new general manager) make decisions in the offseason.

"It's different," Candelario said Tuesday. "New faces."

The emergence of multi-positional prospect Ryan Kreidler, who has spent most of his time at third base, has taken playing time from Candelario. Last season, Candelario started 142 of his 149 games as the Tigers' third baseman.

Since Kreidler's Sept. 2 debut, Candelario has played four games at third base (including Wednesday vs. Houston). Only once, on Saturday in Kansas City, was Kreidler not in the lineup. For the other three games, Kreidler started at second base and twice at shortstop.

For where the Tigers are at in the standings, Kreidler receiving roughly 100 at-bats during his first stint in the big leagues is more important than keeping Candelario — who has 384 at-bats and, despite a team-high 13 home runs, a disappointing .203 batting average this season — in the everyday lineup.

"Whatever the manager does, I'm good with whatever," Candelario said. "I know who I am. I know my identity. That doesn't bother me. Whatever he's got to do, he's got to do it. I'm just going to keep working hard and doing my best to help my team win. We're going to be all right. Whatever it is, it is."

It's too early to get a sense for Kreidler's offensive ceiling — he entered Wednesday batting .233 with one home run, three walks and nine strikeouts in nine games — but there's no doubt the 6-foot-4 infielder is a defensive upgrade.

The 24-year-old, a fourth-round pick in 2019, is already worth plus-3 defensive runs saved in seven games at third base. Candelario, meanwhile, is worth minus-3 defensive runs saved in 107 games.

"I don't know if those metrics always tell the full story," Kreidler said. "I think there's a lot of good defenders who don't have good metrics — Derek Jeter, my favorite guy, being one of them (with minus-165 DRS in his career). I think there's always value to showing up at the right time, too. Some guys do that better than others, and the metrics won't show if you pull off the clutch play."

Kreidler's defensive success is a product of his pre-pitch routine and natural instincts. Hinch said Kreidler "bounces off his first step probably as good as anybody we have." Preparation on defense became an emphasis when Hinch began molding the Tigers' player development department in a way that aligned with his progressive teachings at the big-league level.

"Since A.J. has come in, we've developed a uniformity in the minors," Kreidler said. "All the shift cards are the same. That helps with the adjustment when you get up here. We've been in these positions."

Candelario doesn't have a steady pre-pitch routine, struggles to stay on his feet and lacks range. He also hasn't hit well enough, and as a result of his poor offense, is a candidate to be non-tendered and forced into free agency this offseason.

And Kreidler, who says he always wants the ball hit to him, is eager for as much action as possible with 20 games remaining.

"Even when you make an error, or you make two, you have to talk yourself into thinking you're the best defender because the next ball is going to come to you," he said. "Other times, when you feel good you got to ride that out as long as you can. There are slumps on defense, too. I'm trying to maintain a good routine and be prepared."

General manager search

Hinch was asked about the Tigers' GM search, led by CEO and chairman Christopher Ilitch, Wednesday morning on WXYT-FM (97.1). Hinch, involved in the process, didn't tip his hand.

"I don't know how close (to a decision)," Hinch said. "I know Chris has been very active. I've been updated. It's very close to the vest here in the organization. I know Chris is looking for a difference maker and looking for a vision and somebody that can take this forward and not keep us in the same spot we're at.

"Timing-wise, it's totally up to him. I'm not going to rush the owner. I'm not going to tell the owner when the timing should be. I'm trying to wrap things up here in a more positive nature. We're going to have a pretty busy offseason ahead regardless of the timing. But we'll see. I'll hear about it before you guys will, but my focus is supposed to be keeping things sane down here."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Slam by Chicago White Sox keeps Detroit Tigers on pace for 100 losses with 11-5 defeat

Drew Hutchison missed the strike zone on four straight pitches, walked in a run and exited his start with two outs in the fifth inning. His replacement, reliever Jason Foley, hung a two-strike slider to a power hitter, resulting in a grand slam. Those mistakes led to five runs for the Chicago White Sox in the fifth, as the Detroit Tigers lost, 11-5, in Sunday's series finale at Comerica Park. Javier Báez launched his team-leading 14th home...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Tigers walk off with 3-2 win over Chicago White Sox in 10 innings

Matt Manning did everything he was supposed to Friday evening. He pitched efficiently, covering seven scoreless innings on 87 pitches, and put the Detroit Tigers in a position to win the opener of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. The Tigers squandered a two-run lead, but they came back in extra innings, winning 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Victor Reyes in a matchup with White Sox closer Liam Hendriks in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Kirk Herbstreit has strong criticism for one college football team

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit delivered a fairly stinging criticism of one college football team that he clearly sees as overrated. On Saturday’s edition of ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Herbstreit had a rather blunt take on the Texas A&M Aggies following their upset loss to Appalachian State last Saturday. Herbstreit said the Aggies had fallen victim to “unwarranted preseason hype” and did not deserve to be ranked No. 6 in the first place.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Ilitch
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Derek Jeter
247Sports

247Sports on the Road: Notre Dame 5-star QB commit CJ Carr

MONROE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated will be on-site tonight in Monroe, Mich., as Saline (Mich.) high school (3-0), led by five-star quarterback and Notre Dame commit CJ Carr, hit the road to take on Monroe high school (2-1). The 6-3, 195-pounder is looking to keep things rolling and remain undefeated on the season.
MONROE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy