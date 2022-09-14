TikTok video of person feeding Skyline coney to raccoon goes viral 🦝🌭

Ohio is for lovers, according to Dayton-based rock band Hawthorne Heights, and cheese coneys are for ... raccoons?

One TikTok user, @garrryyhanson, seems to think so.

A recent video of Hanson feeding a raccoon named Rocky a Skyline Chili coney has gone viral on TikTok. The post that also features the song "Ohio is for Lovers" has attracted over 1.6 million views and 256,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

TikTok: This $1,150 tiny purse is perfect for rich Bengals fans 🐯

Local social media star: Meet 'the guy who dressed Joe Burrow' on his way to 4M TikTok followers

Reactions to the video posted on Tuesday, Sept. 13, have ranged from concern to pride, with users questioning why the raccoon held the coney upside down, causing the mountain of cheese to fall on the ground.

The video even attracted the attention of Columbus-based TikToker Alexis Nikole Nelson, or @alexisnikole , who has over 3.9 million followers on the short form video app. Nelson, who is originally from Cincinnati, commented on the video stating, "Sometimes I'm proud to be from Ohio."

National bookseller Barnes & Noble also commented on the video, stating, "Ohio. Go ahead & try it."

Hanson previously posted a video of Rocky receiving Skyline Chili oyster crackers on Friday, Sept. 9 with the caption, "Them Skyline crackers hit different." The video has attracted over 15,000 views and 1,274 comments.

Hanson, who has over 144,000 followers on TikTok, is known for posting videos of Rocky receiving various human foods, such as crackers, powdered donuts, iced sugar cookies, chips, french fries, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, onion rings, chicken nuggets and more.

The first video of Rocky , posted on April 27, 2021, shows the animal eating a vanilla wafer. This video currently has over 66,000 views and 3,434 likes. Since then, Hanson has posted over 100 videos of Rocky.

They say dogs are man's best friend, but Rocky the racoon is Hanson's.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: TikTok video of person feeding Skyline coney to raccoon goes viral 🦝🌭