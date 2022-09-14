Read full article on original website
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 18 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: September 19 to 25, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, September 19 to Sunday, September 25, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
territorysupply.com
10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
austinfoodmagazine.com
Three Texas Cities in Three Days – Where To Go
If you’re looking for a fun and exciting weekend getaway, look no further than the great state of Texas. This vast and diverse state has many unique places and things to do. What you need is a plan of action. Here is a suggested itinerary for a three-day trip to Texas that will help you make the most of your time.
Three Texas BBQ Festivals to Attend This Fall, Including “America’s Biggest”
Barbecue is more than just one of the many fine meals you can have in Texas. It’s part of the state’s cultural identity, on par with Tex-Mex, the Alamo and being really, really big. So it’s no surprise that Texas finds reasons to celebrate the convergence of smoke and meat at a handful of barbecue festivals hosted throughout the year.
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
Burgers, burgers, burgers, that's what we're talking about today, one because it's National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!
dallasexpress.com
Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood
A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
Triple digits could make a return this week
Our hottest day of the week may end up being on the first day of fall! -- Nick Bannin
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
This Mexican restaurant has the most extensive enchilada menu in Houston
Sylvia Casares is offering a flag-themed special for Mexican Independence Day this year.
Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston
I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Cowboys and Indians in Houston
Houston – In a town known for its cultural diversity, it’s no wonder you’d find a restaurant like Cowboys and Indians. “Classic Texan cuisine, authentic Indian cuisine, the Houston way,” owner Imran Khan said. Imran is the man who has brilliantly marketed this fusion food restaurant....
bluebonnetnews.com
Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac
In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
