Houston, TX

territorysupply.com

10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
HOUSTON, TX
austinfoodmagazine.com

Three Texas Cities in Three Days – Where To Go

If you’re looking for a fun and exciting weekend getaway, look no further than the great state of Texas. This vast and diverse state has many unique places and things to do. What you need is a plan of action. Here is a suggested itinerary for a three-day trip to Texas that will help you make the most of your time.
TEXAS STATE
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Sunset, TX
Texas State
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Massive Alligator Caught in Texas Neighborhood

A massive alligator weighing 400 pounds and measuring 11 feet long was captured while walking through a Texas neighborhood on Monday. The alligator was found in Katy, Texas, Fox 26 reported, which is around 30 miles away from Houston. Calls to detain the large animal were answered by the Texas...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos

HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
HOUSTON, TX
Explore Houston

Where to find footage of old ('60s-'70s) Houston

I'm working on a project where I need to find fair-use footage of "old" Houston. Mainly 1970's footage of skyline views, people walking on the street, news coverage, etc. I started digging around in various library websites and of course Youtube, but I'm a little stuck! Any recommendations would be appreciated.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Cowboys and Indians in Houston

Houston – In a town known for its cultural diversity, it’s no wonder you’d find a restaurant like Cowboys and Indians. “Classic Texan cuisine, authentic Indian cuisine, the Houston way,” owner Imran Khan said. Imran is the man who has brilliantly marketed this fusion food restaurant....
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Gigantic 14-foot alligator captured at RV park in Anahuac

In Chambers County, Texas, where the alligator population outnumbers the human population almost 3 to 1, a 14-foot-long alligator has been captured from the waters off of Alligator Alley RV Park in Anahuac. The alligator is just three inches shy of the state record. David Fontenot, a 56-year-old resident of...
ANAHUAC, TX
101.9 The Bull

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX

