ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown plans to announce 2024 reelection bid

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGd8k_0hvM6UVy00
Greg Nash Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is seen during a press conference following the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said Tuesday that he plans to announce a reelection bid for 2024.

The senator confirmed his plans to Cleveland.com but declined to elaborate further.

“There is a longer answer, but that’s my point,” Brown said, according to Cleveland.com. “I haven’t formally announced, but I plan to.”

Democratic strategists in recent months have pointed to Brown as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2024 if President Biden does not seek another term. The president will turn 80 in November, and questions have swirled about his fitness to lead after a succession of harsh policy losses and soaring inflation.

However, Biden’s approval rating has ticked up in recent weeks following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and a decrease in gas prices, among other things.

Brown briefly considered entering the race for president in 2020 but ultimately decided against it.

The Democratic senator has held his seat in Ohio since 2006.

Democrats face tough odds in Ohio in the 2022 midterms. The state has leaned red in recent years and went for former President Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan (Ohio) and Republican candidate J.D. Vance are currently locked in a tight race for the state’s other Senate seat, according to recent polls.

Comments / 18

Banenny
4d ago

Oh God no! Please list all your accomplishments over the past 100 years of being in office… yours alone, not the one with with Republicans…

Reply
8
Jerry Sire
4d ago

This person will do absolutely nothing for you. He is a SCAM AND A HALF

Reply
14
Norm Lyons
4d ago

God help us if he gets back in expect higher taxes

Reply
9
Related
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Trump gets one-finger salute at Ohio rally

Supporters of former President Donald Trump held up a single finger and pointed it at him during a rally Saturday. The gesture was done by various members of the crowd during a rally held by Trump in Youngstown, Ohio, for U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance. The meaning and origin of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
People

'Hillbilly Elegy' Author J.D. Vance Risks Losing Republicans a Senate Seat in Ohio This Year

J.D. Vance, Ohio's Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, continues to spark controversy as some point to contradictory stances on major issues. Vance, 38, has been very public about his mother's opioid addiction and founded Our Ohio Renewal, a nonprofit aimed at solving opioid problems. But as Politico first reported, his resume also includes working for a law firm that lobbied for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Colorado secretary of state claims Americans could 'lose right to vote within months' if GOP wins election

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says Republicans plan to attack Americans' right to vote if they are able to win this year's midterm elections. "What we can expect from the extreme Republicans running across this country is to undermine free and fair elections for the American people, strip Americans of the right to vote, refuse to address security breaches and, unfortunately, be more beholden to Mar-a-Lago than the American people," the Colorado Democrat said during an interview with the Guardian.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Com#Democratic#Democrats#Republican#Senate
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

House passes bill seeking to protect federal civil service employees from Trump

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations. The House on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to protect federal civil service employees from “Schedule F,” an executive order former President Trump signed that would make it easier for the White House to replace federal workers with loyalists.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

696K+
Followers
82K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy