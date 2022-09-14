ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

YMCA announces plans for $12-$15 million indoor sports complex

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
BELLVILLE ― The YMCA of North Central Ohio has announced plans to build a $12 million to $15 million indoor sports center near the intersection of Interstate 71 and Ohio 97 in Richland County.

Nearly 35 acres has been offered to the YMCA by retired Mansfield industrialist James C. Gorman for the 125,000-square-foot sports complex. The plan is for the complex to feature indoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, pickleball and track as well as at least six outdoor soccer fields and a walking trail, Christen Gilbert, CEO of YMCA of North Central Ohio, said at Wednesday's announcement.

James C. Gorman said he was serving in World War II in New Guinea and there wasn't much of anywhere to spend money so he sent his monthly checks back home and told his dad in a letter to buy him something and his dad bought a farm along Ohio 97 called Cherokee Farm where potatoes were grown for awhile on the land.

Then along came the state of Ohio and built Interstate 71 through the middle of the farm, he said.

$8 million annual economic impact expected

Revenue in the county will increase when the sports center is operating. An economist’s firm in Columbus predicts $12 million will be pumped into the county annually during the construction phase and more than $8 million annually once completed.

“This project will bring in millions in revenue each year, creating a big boost to the local economy,” according to information provided in a news release from William LaFayette, owner of Regionomics, a Columbus-based economics and strategy firm.

“A sports center of this size with indoor and outdoor activities will attract 35,000+ visitors and their dollars to the area every year and add 100 jobs,” said LaFayette. “The ripple effects will benefit businesses and households throughout the county and increase tax revenues.”

Richland County Commissioner Tony Vero said the project is expected to bring in a 30% net increase in annual operating income to the YMCA.

"It is expected to generate an additional $8.2 million of revenue annually to Richland County," Vero said from the podium.

The sports complex means an increase of about $80,000 in income tax revenue to the village of Bellville, Vero said.

Vero added, "This project is just the beginning of some bigger things that are going to be coming down to Richland County in the next month. "Over the next couple of weeks you're going to hear of substantial public, private and nonprofit investment that will truly transform the Lexington-Bellville corridor."

He told the crowd he could not say more about the investment publicly.

Study found significant community support

The Board of Directors of the YMCA of North Central Ohio approved the development of the major project after seeing the results of the proposed project’s feasibility study, including the Regionomics study.

Conducted over seven months, the feasibility study shows significant support for the sports center from area residents, including many families who travel to other sports centers in Lodi, Columbus, and out of state to participate in indoor soccer tournaments.

“There has been a tremendous need for a sports center like this in Richland County for a long time, and we want to make it a reality,” said Gilbert.

“The hundreds of families in the area who take their children and their money miles away to participate on traveling soccer teams will now have a place nearby to enjoy this sport,” said Gilbert.

“Thousands of athletes and their families will visit from out of our area, requiring food and overnight stays,” Gilbert said, adding that the Y’s new sports center will host volleyball tournaments and other tournaments, sponsor various high-level sports teams, offer sports training, and more.

“Locating this center off I-71 near hotels, restaurants, stores and gas stations makes this a financial win for our county and our residents,” Gilbert said. “More hotels and restaurants will likely be created to accommodate all of those traveling families who have kids competing at the Y’s new sports center.”

“The economic impacts of this project only tell part of the story,” said LaFayette, adding that it will improve the health of residents and teamwork of participants and be a point of pride for the region.

“It will also allow thousands of visitors from a multi-state region to experience all the area has to offer," the economist said.

“Families traveling to the center from out of the area may have as many as four hours between soccer matches. What will they do, and where will they go?” questioned Gilbert, who already has the answers. “We’ll be able to promote all that our county has to offer, including attractions like the Ohio Bird Sanctuary, the Mansfield Art Center and Kingwood Center, among many others.”

The sports complex will be built just south of the I-71 and Ohio 97 interchange, behind a relatively new Bellville health clinic. Construction will begin late next year with the YMCA hoping the sports center will be open in 2025.

Construction planning, funding efforts underway

Ontario-based general contractor Adena Corporation has been selected as the construction leader for the multi-million-dollar sports center. C-Harris Development Consulting will lead the project’s funding efforts.

Donations for the Y sports center will be sought from both public and private sources, and sponsors, advertisers, and those interested in branding will be contacted to support the project’s construction, a permanent maintenance fund, and short- and long-term operational expenses. Indoor space for sports-related businesses also may be available for lease.

Lexington community resident and YMCA board member Chriss Harris is serving as the project funding director.

For more information on the YMCA’s Sports Center or to provide financial support, contact YMCA Marketing-Development Director Sara Baker at sbaker@ymcanco.org.

419-521-7223

IN THIS ARTICLE
