ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Pond, PA

Pocono Update Takes On The Tough Mudder Challenge

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kz7Uz_0hvM6SkW00
Photo Property of Tough Mudder

By Mike Lynn

When was the last time you did something for the first time?

LONG POND | On Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, 2022, the Pocono Raceway served as the venue for the Pocono Tough Mudder 2022 event.

Adam and Mike from Pocono Update and our friend Griff decided to take on this challenge for the first time. Pitfall, lumber jacked, ladder to hell, gauntlet, mud mile, Everest, and electroshock therapy are only a hand full of the challenges we faced at this event. The races available at this event included 5K, 10K, 15K, and Tough Mudder Infinity. We opted to sign up for 10K. At the starting line, all participants were greeted by the start line MC & host of "No Excuses," the official tough mudder podcast, Sean Corvelle, who offered words of encouragement. "When was the last time you did something for the first time?" Asked Corvelle, who continued to encourage and motivate all participants to decide to take on this challenge in a time when the world lies in uncertainty. After the race, we linked back up with Corvelle. "Community, community, community, that's the big thing you're exercising out here. We got some awesome obstacles, you're climbing over things, you're getting electricity that you felt, and you may even be getting submerged in some very cold water," said Corvelle. "The whole idea is for you to find your best, and when you get that feeling, take it home, use that in your life, cause that's what you're exercising, how to deal with challenges in your life."

WATCH VIDEO.

Tough Mudder will come back to the Poconos next fall.

What is Tough Mudder?

According to themselves, Tough Mudder is more than just an obstacle course. Built on a foundation of teamwork and overcoming obstacles, it's the chance to unplug from the daily grind, experience the unexpected, and accomplish something bigger than yourself.

In addition to the races named above, Tough Mudder also offers kids events, recommended for children ages 5-12, "Through The Night," a 12-hour overnight run, and "The Ultimate Challenge," which is a 24-hour competition.

Resources

Tough Mudder Website: toughmudder.com

No Excuses Podcast: toughmudder.com/no-excuses-podcast

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole Family

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of the Keystone State along the scenic WK&S Railroad in Kempton.
KEMPTON, PA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants In Scranton, PA (Photos & Maps)

Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Long Pond, PA
Long Pond, PA
Sports
Pocono Update

Jumpstart Your Weekend With Cars & Coffee

Nothing goes together quite like a V8 engine and a cup of coffee, and the folks at the Shelby American Automobile Club couldn’t agree more. STROUDSBURG, PA | On Saturday, September 17th, the Lehigh Valley Regional Group of the Shelby American Automobile Club will be hosting a “Cars & Coffee” event at the Ray Price Auto Park on Route 33 in Stroudsburg, PA. Event-goers can see an entire lineup of Mustangs, Shelby variants, and other high-performance Ford vehicles while enjoying a cup of coffee.
STROUDSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Stony Valley driving tour will not be held this fall; Blue Mountain to be highlighted

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will not be holding a Stony Valley driving tour this fall. Instead, a 6-mile tour of State Game Lands #210 in Berks County will be offered. “The State Game Lands 211 Driving Tour will not be conducted this year in order to direct the public to the extensive habitat improvement projects the agency has been conducting on SGL 210,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission communications director Travis Lau in an email to LebTown.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Poconos Park reopens with Cowboy Luau concert

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the first festival at the new Poconos Park is set to kick off, and it’s expected to bring thousands of people to the area. “Today is the day. It’s almost showtime,” said John M. Oakes, CEO of Poconos Park. John M. Oakes started his morning taking it […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Frankie

JIM THORPE, Pa. — This 10-year-old kitty needs the most special family to take him home. Frankie has been living at Carbon County Friends of Animals for more than a year, and because of his age, rescue workers are hopeful that changes very soon. Frankie was found abandoned in...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Taking a Scenic Cruise with Lake Wallenpaupack Boat Tours

Taking boat tours is one of my favorite ways to explore the large waterways in PA, so when I learned that you could take boat tours of Lake Wallenpaupack in the Poconos, I was excited to check it out. Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tours and Rentals is the only tour boat...
HAWLEY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poconos#Pocono Raceway
Times News

Cresco woman turns passion for plants into whimsical business

Linda Besecker inherited land from her former teacher Ruth Henry. Henry, Besecker’s third grade teacher, inspired Besecker to become a teacher too. They taught together at the former Barrett Elementary School. As Henry aged, Besecker took care of her and when Henry passed away she willed her land to...
CRESCO, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch

After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Monroe County ShopRite holds ‘Bag for Hunger Day’

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger. Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more. The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
SWOYERSVILLE, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jim Thorpe (PA)

An ideal vacation destination is Jim Thorpe, seated amid the Pocono Mountains. This town is the Carbon County seat, situated in eastern Pennsylvania, with a population of 4,648 as of 2020. The town was first known as Mauch Chunk. In 1953, the name was changed to Jim Thorpe in honor...
JIM THORPE, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
16K+
Followers
720
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy