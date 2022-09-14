Pocono Update Takes On The Tough Mudder Challenge

Photo Property of Tough Mudder

By Mike Lynn

When was the last time you did something for the first time?

LONG POND | On Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, 2022, the Pocono Raceway served as the venue for the Pocono Tough Mudder 2022 event.

Adam and Mike from Pocono Update and our friend Griff decided to take on this challenge for the first time. Pitfall, lumber jacked, ladder to hell, gauntlet, mud mile, Everest, and electroshock therapy are only a hand full of the challenges we faced at this event. The races available at this event included 5K, 10K, 15K, and Tough Mudder Infinity. We opted to sign up for 10K. At the starting line, all participants were greeted by the start line MC & host of "No Excuses," the official tough mudder podcast, Sean Corvelle, who offered words of encouragement. "When was the last time you did something for the first time?" Asked Corvelle, who continued to encourage and motivate all participants to decide to take on this challenge in a time when the world lies in uncertainty. After the race, we linked back up with Corvelle. "Community, community, community, that's the big thing you're exercising out here. We got some awesome obstacles, you're climbing over things, you're getting electricity that you felt, and you may even be getting submerged in some very cold water," said Corvelle. "The whole idea is for you to find your best, and when you get that feeling, take it home, use that in your life, cause that's what you're exercising, how to deal with challenges in your life."

WATCH VIDEO.

Tough Mudder will come back to the Poconos next fall.

What is Tough Mudder?

According to themselves, Tough Mudder is more than just an obstacle course. Built on a foundation of teamwork and overcoming obstacles, it's the chance to unplug from the daily grind, experience the unexpected, and accomplish something bigger than yourself.

In addition to the races named above, Tough Mudder also offers kids events, recommended for children ages 5-12, "Through The Night," a 12-hour overnight run, and "The Ultimate Challenge," which is a 24-hour competition.

Resources

Tough Mudder Website: toughmudder.com

No Excuses Podcast: toughmudder.com/no-excuses-podcast