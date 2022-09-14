Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries. It happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday night at Washington Street and Citadel Way, just south of Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Officers said the vehicle was going north on Washington...
mynews4.com
Carson City police arrest armed man for intimidating children on a school bus
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A 54-year-old Carson City man is arrested after boarding a school bus and intimidating children while armed, announced the Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Michael Baxter was arrested Thursday on the following charges with a bail set at $7,500:
mynews4.com
Carson City school bus driver arrested for endangering children
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV News 4 & Fox 11) — A bus driver from the Carson City School District is arrested on Friday for allowing a man to enter an occupied school bus and threaten a child. James Blueberg, now a former employee of the school district, is facing...
2news.com
Man Accused Of Boarding School Bus With Holstered Gun In Carson City
Deputies say Michael Baxter got on board a bus at Bordewich Bray Elementary School. He faces multiple charges including false imprisonment and unlawful contact with a child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Call About Active Shooter at Galena High School Unfounded
The Code Red Lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted following an extensive search of the campus conducted by Washoe County School Police, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol, REMSA, and Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. WCSD says an initial report of shots fired was determined...
L.A. Weekly
3 Hospitalized after Head-On Collision on East Golden Valley Road [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (September 16, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, three individuals sustained injuries in a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. along East Golden Valley Road and Spearhead Way, per initial reports. According to authorities, a trailer-towing truck and an SUV clashed head-on...
Lassen County News
Herlong shooting victim in critical condition
Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshot victim in the area of Jake’s Lane in Herlong about 8:58 a.m. today, Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, later identified as Ryan Farris, near a pump house on the property and began providing medical assistance.
KOLO TV Reno
Code red lockdown lifted at Galena High School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The code red lockdown at Galena High School has now been lifted. An order for a lockdown was given earlier Wednesday after an initial report of shots fired that was later determined to be unfounded after a search of the building. No students were on campus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit in south Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was hit by a sports utility vehicle Wednesday night and taken to the hospital, the Reno Police Department reported. The pedestrian’s injuries were not life-threatening. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Meadows Parkway near Double R Boulevard. Police...
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing items including firearms from Doyle home
The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested Friday night after stealing several items including firearms from a home in Doyle, California. On September 16, 2022, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle. The subjects were observed...
Lassen County News
Washoe County Sheriff seeks information on murder victim
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives out out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott, of Reno. The WCSO also released a new photo of Scott, courtesy of her family. On Feb. 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was...
Update: CCSD bus driver allowed unauthorized, armed man on bus
Update: A Carson City School District bus driver allowed an unauthorized armed man to board a bus full of elementary school students on Wednesday, according to the sheriff's department. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said that Michael Baxter, 54, of Carson City, allegedly observed misbehavior on the bus and followed as it transported students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
Reno Police Conduct Motorcycle Safety Operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on Thursday. Six officers conducted this safety operation in areas with high traffic volume throughout the city. Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas...
KOLO TV Reno
Two of 13 Reno businesses fail underage alcohol compliance check
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two Reno businesses sold alcohol to a 20-year-old on Friday during an alcohol sting, the Reno Police Department said Saturday. The businesses that did not check identification of the 20-year-old volunteer were Reno Food and Discount Liquor at 1123 E. 6th St. and The Arch Boutique Bar at 111 N. Virginia St., police said.
KVAL
50-year cold case cracked: Former Nevada deputy attorney general arrested for murder
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A former Nevada deputy attorney general has been arrested for murder in connection to the 1972 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years, according to authorities. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested...
thefallonpost.org
Fallon Police Department Scores the Win
Fallon’s Police Department triumphed over the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office in the fifth annual Battle of the Badges blood donation competition. It was a tight race with the police department having ten more donors than the sheriff’s office. There was good-natured bantering between the two groups, but the true winners are the patients who rely on blood transfusions as part of medical care.
mynews4.com
Washoe County Health District upgrades to stage three emergency air quality Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Health District upgraded its stage two emergency air quality episode to stage three on Wednesday. This means that they expect our air quality index to average at least in the very unhealthy range. They predict the air quality index will stay over 200 for a 24-hour period of time. This is only the second time the health district has issued a stage three episode. The first time was last summer due to smoke from the Caldor fire.
Smoke throws high school football schedules into chaos: What we know so far
The smoke pouring into Northern Nevada continues to causes scheduling changes in high school football game schedules in the area. The McQueen at Spanish Springs game tonight has been changed to a 6 p.m. start. And the Reno at Bishop Manogue game is now at Douglas with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff Friday. The Galena at...
FOX Reno
Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
KOLO TV Reno
New Sparks fire chief narrowed to six finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks on Wednesday announced six finalists to replace Fire Chief Jim Reid, who retired. The city had 32 candidates by August 17 and conducted two rounds of interviews. These are the six finalists:. Travis Anderson, deputy fire chief for the North Las Vegas Fire...
Comments / 0