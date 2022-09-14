RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Health District upgraded its stage two emergency air quality episode to stage three on Wednesday. This means that they expect our air quality index to average at least in the very unhealthy range. They predict the air quality index will stay over 200 for a 24-hour period of time. This is only the second time the health district has issued a stage three episode. The first time was last summer due to smoke from the Caldor fire.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO