Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest rate of food insecure children in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
St. Louis County animal shelter pauses adoptions after multiple cases of parvo found
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Animal Care and Control has paused dog adoptions after canine parvovirus was found in multiple animals at the facility. A news release from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the facility is isolating the animals exposed to the virus and, as an extra precaution, has suspended adoptions and "meet and greet" sessions with potential adopters.
kbsi23.com
Deadly “Avian Influenza” spotted in Midwest, could cause further inflation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri farmers and poultry producers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity procedures as the Avian Influenza virus was confirmed throughout the Midwest. Highly pathogenic avian influenza “H5N1” is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza has been confirmed in both...
KMOV
St. Louis County animal shelter pauses dog adoptions due to parvovirus infections
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The St. Louis County animal shelter is pausing dog adoptions after several animals came down with canine parvovirus. The shelter says it is isolating the exposed dogs. Parvovirus is highly contagious and affects a dog’s gastrointestinal system. The virus cannot be transmitted from dogs to humans, the shelter says.
kttn.com
Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers
A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — In the two years since the pandemic – money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well. Social Catfish published its State of Scams report Wednesday analyzing FBI and FTC scam reports. After spending time online, Susan Strauss has called them both.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Missouri using data from Zillow.
Amazon workers in St. Charles County demand 'better pay, safer conditions'
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in St. Charles County on Wednesday demanded higher pay and better working conditions, saying the e-commerce giant should share more of its profits with workers. Employees, however, stopped short of calling for a vote to unionize at the...
Ex-employee steals $339K from St. Louis Co. company
A man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to stealing $339,000 while he worked for a St. Louis County floor covering company.
kttn.com
Missouri physician sentenced to one year in prison for taking bribes from drug manufacturer
A Missouri physician was sentenced in federal court after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing its fentanyl drug to his patients so often that he ranked highest in the state in net sales of the product. Randall Halley, 65, Nixa, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
North County police co-op says department is dropping Pine Lawn over late payments
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The North County Police Cooperative will not be renewing its service agreement with Pine Lawn due to late payments from the city, the police chief said. In a letter sent to Pine Lawn city leaders on Tuesday, North County Co-op Chief John Buchannan said...
mymoinfo.com
Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit
(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
GOP candidate Eric Schmitt a no-show at Senate candidate forum in Missouri
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists on Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.
Two men shot in North St. Louis County
North County investigators say someone shot two men in their 20s.
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It's not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
Missouri Supreme Court won't weigh recreational pot lawsuit, amendment will appear on Nov. ballot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to take up a lawsuit challenging a ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. The Tuesday ruling means the proposed constitutional amendment will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. If voters approve the amendment, those...
KMOV
St. Louis County church has to pay nearly $500 to get stolen van back
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County church had its van recovered by St. Louis police after it was stolen more than three weeks ago. Bishop Shadrach Martin went to the city towing facility on Wednesday to pick up the van, leaving frustrated at the $475 bill he had to pay.
5 On Your Side
