Saint Louis County, MO

FOX2Now

Gun pulled on Walmart employee confronting St. Louis Co. robbery

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men are behind bars after a recent robbery in south St. Louis County led to a gun being pulled on a Walmart employee trying to stop it. Demetrius Green, 36, and Andre Vantreece, 42, are accused in the investigation. Prosecutors have charged both with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Vantreece faces another charge for unlawful use of a weapon.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County animal shelter pauses adoptions after multiple cases of parvo found

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Animal Care and Control has paused dog adoptions after canine parvovirus was found in multiple animals at the facility. A news release from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the facility is isolating the animals exposed to the virus and, as an extra precaution, has suspended adoptions and "meet and greet" sessions with potential adopters.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Deadly “Avian Influenza” spotted in Midwest, could cause further inflation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Missouri farmers and poultry producers are encouraged to increase their biosecurity procedures as the Avian Influenza virus was confirmed throughout the Midwest. Highly pathogenic avian influenza “H5N1” is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. Avian influenza has been confirmed in both...
MISSOURI STATE
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
City
Sunset Hills, MO
City
Berkeley, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
County
Saint Louis County, MO
kttn.com

Bank manager in Missouri accused of defrauding elderly customers

A bank branch manager from Missouri appeared in court Thursday to answer charges accusing her of stealing $175,000 from elderly customers. Andrea Nicole Hopkins, 28, Florissant, was indicted on September 7 on four felony counts of bank fraud. She pleaded not guilty Thursday. Hopkins’ indictment alleges that from Feb. 20,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri woman warns of job scam targeting community groups, bank accounts

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Mo. — In the two years since the pandemic – money lost to online scammers has nearly doubled. One Jackson County woman knows that all too well. Social Catfish published its State of Scams report Wednesday analyzing FBI and FTC scam reports. After spending time online, Susan Strauss has called them both.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
#Omicron#Dept#Linus Covid#General Health#Cdc
mymoinfo.com

Appeals Court Rules Against Jefferson County in Lawsuit

(Kansas City) The State Appeals Court in Kansas City has ruled that five Missouri counties and those counties health centers, which includes Jefferson County, cannot intervene and appeal a lower court’s ruling that struck down state regulations about the control of infectious diseases. The ruling involved St. Louis and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ameren Missouri Electric Rate Increase Approved

(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved a request from Ameren Missouri for an increase electric customer bills. For a residential customer using a thousand kilowatt-hours of electricity a month, their bill will increase $2.29 a month. The change takes effect October 1st.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

