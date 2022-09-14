ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Animal Care and Control has paused dog adoptions after canine parvovirus was found in multiple animals at the facility. A news release from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health said the facility is isolating the animals exposed to the virus and, as an extra precaution, has suspended adoptions and "meet and greet" sessions with potential adopters.

