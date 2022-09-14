Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Differential impacts of adult trees on offspring and non-offspring recruits in a subtropical forest
An important mechanism promoting species coexistence is conspecific negative density dependence (CNDD), which inhibits conspecific neighbors by accumulating host-specific enemies near adult trees and thus promoting species coexistence by freeing up space for heterospecific species. Natural enemies may be genotype-specific. Whether within-species genetic relatedness between seedlings and adult neighbors regulates...
Phys.org
Microbially induced carbonate precipitation can improve coarse-grained, salty soil
Microbially induced carbonate precipitation (MICP) is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology to improve saline soil. It aims to use urease generated by bacteria to catalyze urea hydrolysis and produce carbonate, which combines with calcium ion in the cementation solution to form calcium carbonate precipitates and calcite crystal. However, the...
Phys.org
Researchers reveal reactive gallium-hydride species on gallium oxide surface
Metal hydrides (M-H), critical but ubiquitous intermediates in a broad variety of catalytic reactions, are important in the field of heterogeneous catalysis. However, the comprehensive characterization and understanding of M-H species are still challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. HOU Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics...
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
Phys.org
Study shows potential of Southern cattail for phytoremediation of areas contaminated by mine tailings
Typha domingensis, the Southern cattail, a reedy marsh plant that inhabits fresh to slightly brackish waters and is about 2.5 m tall, can scavenge up to 34 times more manganese from contaminated soil than other plants found in similar environments. In a recent study, it accumulated between 10 and 13 times more manganese than other naturally occurring wetland plants such as hibiscus, sedges and rushes, demonstrating its potential for use in sustainable rehabilitation of areas affected by iron mine tailings.
Phys.org
Cracking the secrets to earthquake safety, one shake simulation at a time
To make sure our buildings and infrastructure are earthquake-safe, we must understand how seismic activity affects different structures. Miniature models and historical observations are helpful, but they only scratch the surface of understanding and quantifying a geological event as powerful and far-reaching as a major earthquake. Two major research efforts...
Phys.org
Surprise hydrological shifts imperil water resources
From 1997 to 2010, southeastern Australia experienced its worst drought on record. The "Millennium" drought severely strained municipal and agricultural water supplies—and despite a return to near-predrought rainfall levels, some of the region's watersheds have not yet recovered. The extended dry spell delivered two surprises: streamflows that were surprisingly low during the drought, even considering the low rainfall, and a lack of post-drought recovery in streamflows back to predrought norms.
Phys.org
Removing author fees can help open access journals make research available to everyone
Open access (OA) journals are academic, peer-reviewed journals that are free and available for anyone to read without paying subscription fees. To make up for lost subscription revenue, many journals instead charge author fees to researchers who wish to publish in them. These fees can reach thousands of dollars per article, paid out of publicly funded research grants.
Phys.org
Pollutants from burning structures linger in waterways post-wildfire
As the frequency of wildfires has increased, so have pollutants in the waters from burned watersheds, say researchers in a review paper that highlights the need for more research in the area. "Much less studied are the effects of fire burning not only forests and grasslands but also houses, vehicles...
Phys.org
Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters
As humans, we know that an active lifestyle gives us some control over our form. When we hit the pavement, track our steps, and head to the gym, we can maintain muscle development and reduce body fat. Our physical activity helps shape our physical figure. But what if we sustained similar aerobics in our earlier forms? Is it possible that our embryos also exercised?
Phys.org
Decoupling engineering of formamidinium–cesium perovskites for efficient photovoltaics
Metal halide perovskites (ABX3) have emerged as promising candidates for various optoelectronic applications due to their excellent optoelectronic properties and low-cost fabrication. At present, the light-absorbing layer of the highest-efficiency single-junction perovskite solar cells (PSCs) is almost all based on FAPbI3 perovskite, achieving power conversion efficiency (PCE) that is comparable to commercial crystalline silicon cells.
electrek.co
Ford, LG Energy supplier using lithium extraction with ‘minimal environmental impact’ to produce EV battery metals
Compass Mineral International, a leading supplier of essential minerals like salt and sulfate of potash (used in plant fertilizer), has been pivoting to focus on the “new gold” rush, lithium. The minerals company, which has deals to supply lithium for EV leaders like Ford and LG Energy, is doubling down by using a new extraction technology to obtain the mineral with minimal impact on the environment.
Phys.org
A fossil baby helped scientists explain how mammals thrived after the dinosaur extinction
Sixty-two million years ago, a mother gave birth to a baby. Overcoming the shock of birth in a matter of minutes, the baby began to explore the world around it. The baby started to suckle from its mother, a natural instinct shared by all animals of its kind, the mammals.
Phys.org
Study suggests new mechanism for lipid transporter
A new model suggests that a protein involved in the generation of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) works differently than previously thought. HDL is known as the "good cholesterol" because it moves fat and cholesterol away from artery walls and may help prevent or reduce atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. Jere Segrest,...
Phys.org
Researchers find the cell cortex is activated by thousands of short-lived protein condensates
During development, the cells of an embryo divide until a fully functional organism emerges. One component of the cell is especially important during this process: the cell cortex. This fine network of hair-like filament structures (called actin) just below the cell membrane is the main determinant of cell shape and is involved in almost everything a cell does, such as moving, dividing, or sensing its environment.
Phys.org
Conifer communication is complex and can be altered by air pollution
Conifers are dominant tree species in boreal forests, but they are susceptible to attack by bark beetles. A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that upon attack by bark-feeding weevils, conifers release substantial quantities of volatile organic compounds that provide important cues to neighboring seedlings. It has...
Phys.org
RiverProAnalysis, an open-source set of Matlab scripts for river longitudinal profile analysis
The erosional landscape evolves as the joint product of both tectonic activity and climate. The morphology of the long profiles of active rivers has been proven to be an archive to preserve and record the relationship of topographic relief, temporary and/or differential rock uplift rate, and climatically and/or lithologically related erosional efficiency. A simple but universal equation of the stream-power incision model provides an important means to analyze channel long profiles and to extract both temporal and spatial patterns of regional tectonic activity.
technologynetworks.com
Strawberry Size Impacted by Exposure of Bees to Pesticides
Solitary bees that ingested the pesticide clothianidin when foraging from rapeseed flowers became slower. In addition, the strawberries pollinated by these bees were smaller. This is shown by a new study from Lund University in Sweden. Strawberries are known to become bigger if bees have visited their flowers, but how...
Phys.org
Microplastics are in our fertilizers and soils, yet we know next to nothing about their environmental and health impacts
Gazprom's decision to turn off the taps of Nord Stream 1 this month has rocked Europe's industrial and manufacturing sector, with fertilizer producers first in line. This is because the production of synthetically derived fertilizers, which are manufactured from minerals, gasses from the air and inorganic waste materials, requires a huge amount of energy. By some accounts, the Haber-Bosch process, which converts nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia, uses between 1% and 2% of all global energy produced annually. In Germany alone, ammonia production pumps up about 4.5% of the natural gas used by industries.
Phys.org
Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
