Phys.org

Differential impacts of adult trees on offspring and non-offspring recruits in a subtropical forest

An important mechanism promoting species coexistence is conspecific negative density dependence (CNDD), which inhibits conspecific neighbors by accumulating host-specific enemies near adult trees and thus promoting species coexistence by freeing up space for heterospecific species. Natural enemies may be genotype-specific. Whether within-species genetic relatedness between seedlings and adult neighbors regulates...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Microbially induced carbonate precipitation can improve coarse-grained, salty soil

Microbially induced carbonate precipitation (MICP) is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly technology to improve saline soil. It aims to use urease generated by bacteria to catalyze urea hydrolysis and produce carbonate, which combines with calcium ion in the cementation solution to form calcium carbonate precipitates and calcite crystal. However, the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers reveal reactive gallium-hydride species on gallium oxide surface

Metal hydrides (M-H), critical but ubiquitous intermediates in a broad variety of catalytic reactions, are important in the field of heterogeneous catalysis. However, the comprehensive characterization and understanding of M-H species are still challenging. Recently, a research team led by Prof. HOU Guangjin from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics...
CHEMISTRY
#Soil Moisture#Plant Sciences#Plant Growth#Intraspecific Competition
Phys.org

Study shows potential of Southern cattail for phytoremediation of areas contaminated by mine tailings

Typha domingensis, the Southern cattail, a reedy marsh plant that inhabits fresh to slightly brackish waters and is about 2.5 m tall, can scavenge up to 34 times more manganese from contaminated soil than other plants found in similar environments. In a recent study, it accumulated between 10 and 13 times more manganese than other naturally occurring wetland plants such as hibiscus, sedges and rushes, demonstrating its potential for use in sustainable rehabilitation of areas affected by iron mine tailings.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Cracking the secrets to earthquake safety, one shake simulation at a time

To make sure our buildings and infrastructure are earthquake-safe, we must understand how seismic activity affects different structures. Miniature models and historical observations are helpful, but they only scratch the surface of understanding and quantifying a geological event as powerful and far-reaching as a major earthquake. Two major research efforts...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Surprise hydrological shifts imperil water resources

From 1997 to 2010, southeastern Australia experienced its worst drought on record. The "Millennium" drought severely strained municipal and agricultural water supplies—and despite a return to near-predrought rainfall levels, some of the region's watersheds have not yet recovered. The extended dry spell delivered two surprises: streamflows that were surprisingly low during the drought, even considering the low rainfall, and a lack of post-drought recovery in streamflows back to predrought norms.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Removing author fees can help open access journals make research available to everyone

Open access (OA) journals are academic, peer-reviewed journals that are free and available for anyone to read without paying subscription fees. To make up for lost subscription revenue, many journals instead charge author fees to researchers who wish to publish in them. These fees can reach thousands of dollars per article, paid out of publicly funded research grants.
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Pollutants from burning structures linger in waterways post-wildfire

As the frequency of wildfires has increased, so have pollutants in the waters from burned watersheds, say researchers in a review paper that highlights the need for more research in the area. "Much less studied are the effects of fire burning not only forests and grasslands but also houses, vehicles...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Does exercise drive development? In the sea anemone, the way you move matters

As humans, we know that an active lifestyle gives us some control over our form. When we hit the pavement, track our steps, and head to the gym, we can maintain muscle development and reduce body fat. Our physical activity helps shape our physical figure. But what if we sustained similar aerobics in our earlier forms? Is it possible that our embryos also exercised?
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Decoupling engineering of formamidinium–cesium perovskites for efficient photovoltaics

Metal halide perovskites (ABX3) have emerged as promising candidates for various optoelectronic applications due to their excellent optoelectronic properties and low-cost fabrication. At present, the light-absorbing layer of the highest-efficiency single-junction perovskite solar cells (PSCs) is almost all based on FAPbI3 perovskite, achieving power conversion efficiency (PCE) that is comparable to commercial crystalline silicon cells.
CHEMISTRY
electrek.co

Ford, LG Energy supplier using lithium extraction with ‘minimal environmental impact’ to produce EV battery metals

Compass Mineral International, a leading supplier of essential minerals like salt and sulfate of potash (used in plant fertilizer), has been pivoting to focus on the “new gold” rush, lithium. The minerals company, which has deals to supply lithium for EV leaders like Ford and LG Energy, is doubling down by using a new extraction technology to obtain the mineral with minimal impact on the environment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Study suggests new mechanism for lipid transporter

A new model suggests that a protein involved in the generation of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) works differently than previously thought. HDL is known as the "good cholesterol" because it moves fat and cholesterol away from artery walls and may help prevent or reduce atherosclerosis and coronary heart disease. Jere Segrest,...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers find the cell cortex is activated by thousands of short-lived protein condensates

During development, the cells of an embryo divide until a fully functional organism emerges. One component of the cell is especially important during this process: the cell cortex. This fine network of hair-like filament structures (called actin) just below the cell membrane is the main determinant of cell shape and is involved in almost everything a cell does, such as moving, dividing, or sensing its environment.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Conifer communication is complex and can be altered by air pollution

Conifers are dominant tree species in boreal forests, but they are susceptible to attack by bark beetles. A new study from the University of Eastern Finland shows that upon attack by bark-feeding weevils, conifers release substantial quantities of volatile organic compounds that provide important cues to neighboring seedlings. It has...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

RiverProAnalysis, an open-source set of Matlab scripts for river longitudinal profile analysis

The erosional landscape evolves as the joint product of both tectonic activity and climate. The morphology of the long profiles of active rivers has been proven to be an archive to preserve and record the relationship of topographic relief, temporary and/or differential rock uplift rate, and climatically and/or lithologically related erosional efficiency. A simple but universal equation of the stream-power incision model provides an important means to analyze channel long profiles and to extract both temporal and spatial patterns of regional tectonic activity.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Strawberry Size Impacted by Exposure of Bees to Pesticides

Solitary bees that ingested the pesticide clothianidin when foraging from rapeseed flowers became slower. In addition, the strawberries pollinated by these bees were smaller. This is shown by a new study from Lund University in Sweden. Strawberries are known to become bigger if bees have visited their flowers, but how...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Microplastics are in our fertilizers and soils, yet we know next to nothing about their environmental and health impacts

Gazprom's decision to turn off the taps of Nord Stream 1 this month has rocked Europe's industrial and manufacturing sector, with fertilizer producers first in line. This is because the production of synthetically derived fertilizers, which are manufactured from minerals, gasses from the air and inorganic waste materials, requires a huge amount of energy. By some accounts, the Haber-Bosch process, which converts nitrogen and hydrogen into ammonia, uses between 1% and 2% of all global energy produced annually. In Germany alone, ammonia production pumps up about 4.5% of the natural gas used by industries.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Palm oil's implications on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

From the second half of the twentieth century onwards, there has been an exponential increase in the production of palm oil, which has proven to be very versatile; so much so that it has become a common ingredient in many food products, such as margarine, biscuits, bread, cakes, chocolate, ice cream and non-food products such as detergents and cosmetics. Palm oil has also historically been used as a lubricant for machinery and its use as a biofuel in the energy sector has been growing particularly rapidly.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

