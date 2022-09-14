Read full article on original website
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis. Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church. The goal was to provide resources and bring families together. A U.S. Attorney of...
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
Bluff City Life: Fri., 02 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Parker-Nia Gordon | Freelance Artist | Illustration | Character Design for Books & Animation | artofmodernmagic.com. Corey Lou | Musician | @CoreyLou. Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager of Alzheimer’s Association - Tennessee. Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager...
Bluff City Life: Mon., 22 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Rita W. Green, Ed.D. | Educator and Author of “How to Survive a Personal Financial Pandemic” | gradesllc.com. Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs Manager for The Kroger Co. Sponsored by The Kroger Co. Courtney Shaw |...
Local businesses prepare for 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ highly anticipated 34th annual Cooper-Young Festival kicks off on Saturday. Each year, the outdoor festival is hosted by the Cooper-Young Business Association in the Midtown community. Not only do residents look forward to this event each year, but local businesses say they’re gearing up...
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
Bluff City Life: CancerBlows Special
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This 30-minute special is dedicated to CancerBlows. An annual event once spearheaded by the late Ryan Anthony, famed trumpeter. Now, his widow, Niki, continues it in his honor raising funds to support cancer research. In this episode, hear from Ryan’s friends, acclaimed musicians in Memphis and abroad, about the impact this event will have on the Mid-South and beyond.
Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Alex Greene
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now. Writer Alex Greene joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about the cover story featuring Gonerfest 19 and how it is going to be bigger than ever. Watch his interview in...
Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park. Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene. The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. The Male...
Makeda’s to re-open shop 10 months after Young Dolph’s death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies is set to re-open its shop on Airways Boulevard 10 months after Young Dolph was shot and killed outside the store. Young Dolph was killed at the age of 36 in November 2021 while he was visiting the cookie shop. “We...
Family of second victim in shooting spree says he was quiet, family-oriented
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge with no bond having been set yet. However, a family of at least one...
MATA coming to West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis is partnering with Bluff City leaders and the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) to help bring public transportation to those in need. “This program is an amazing example of what we can accomplish when we work together,” said West Memphis...
Man arrested after drug bust in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was arrested after agents found drugs in his vehicle and house in West Memphis, police say. On September 15, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Marcus Puliaum at College Blvd near Hino Rd. Officers searched...
MAS waives adoption fees for National Adoption Weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) will be waiving adoption fees for available dogs and cats between Friday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept 18. The weekend event is the result of MAS partnering with Best Friends Animal Society for its National Adoption Weekend. MAS’s adoption fees cover spay/neuter,...
Memphis Central Station remains halted after threat of nationwide railroad strike
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite a tentative agreement Thursday to stop the nationwide strike on our nation’s freight trains, some train stations are still at a halt Friday morning. In just under an hour, the train from Memphis to New Orleans would be taking off from at Central Station....
Mixed reactions surround the reopening of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After closing up shop following the shooting death of celebrity rapper Young Dolph, Saturday, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies welcomed customers back. “I’m excited about it; it’s been a pillar in the community for many, many years. I can remember eating it as a little girl,”...
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
2 victims, including 12-year-old injured after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital after a shooting. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Ann Arbor Court on Sept. 17 just before 11 p.m. A 23-year-old man was transported to Regional One in critical condition and a 12-year-old boy went...
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 16. Briarcrest 12 vs...
