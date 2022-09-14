Read full article on original website
Candidate for PA Governor Doug Mastriano holds rally in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A recent CBS You-Gov poll has Attorney General Josh Shapiro leading Doug Mastriano, but the republican is working to change that. This time joined by the former President’s son, Donald Trump Jr who headlined the event at the Orchards in Franklin County. But...
Gov. and First Lady Wolf announce program for formerly incarcerated women
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In an official press release from Gov. Wolf's office, the governor and his wife have announced the issuance of $2 million in funding for Women’s Reentry Services Initiative Program. The program targets the issues present with females trying to successfully transition out of prison...
Unemployment rates in PA are the lowest in 20 years
The August preliminary employment situation report was released from The Pennsylvania of Labor & Industry (L&I) by the Department of Labor. Pennsylvania's unemployment rates are down one-tenth of a percent to 4.2% in August, the DOL says this is the lowest it's been since June 2000. Since August 2021, the rate has fallen 1.9%.
Utah lawmakers send warning to providers that elective abortion remains felony offense
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Abortion providers were warned by a group of Utah legislators that elective abortion remained a felony crime in the state. Officials from the state are currently prohibited from bringing cases under the state's trigger ban due to a preliminary injunction. If the preliminary injunction...
Unsolved in PA | Suspected foul play in 1981 disappearance of Ryan Kemp
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Investigations continue into the 1981 disappearance of Ryan Jan Kemp, with police even offering a $5,000 reward for his discovery. According to The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) - Troop M and the Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, Kemp was a Lehigh County resident, renting a home in Germansville, Heidelberg Township.
Kangaroo taken from Adams Co. person after trying to sell it on Facebook
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Game Wardens have safely seized a kangaroo that was illegally owned by an individual in Adams County. A concerned citizen reportedly contacted the Pennsylvania Game Commission after viewing a Facebook post that showed a kangaroo for sale. Game Wardens say that they...
Rubber duck derby honors lives lost due to domestic violence
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — To honor the one-hundred and twelve lives lost to domestic violence in Pennsylvania last year, Lebanon County held a rubber duck derby yesterday. Up to 700 rubber ducks were dumped into a canal along Quittapahilla creek. The audience watched on as each duck raced...
"It's like a city dump:" Code violations leave Harrisburg apartment residents needing help
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Residents who live at the Residences at Governor Square in Harrisburg are asking for help to fix code violations and issues in their homes. Several units have even been condemned. The complex has racked up numerous code violations including not complying with condemnation orders,...
Teaching a 'needed profession' but vacancies, dissatisfaction persist
(TND) — The nation's schools are hurting for teachers, and qualified ones at that. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association, for example, released a survey this week that shows the struggle to recruit and retain educators “is reaching new levels.” Oklahoma is also on pace to employ record numbers of emergency-certified teachers.
Missing 14-year-old in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared from Middletown yesterday at around 1:00PM. According to Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, 14-year-old Zane Dominic Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on 101 South Union Street in Middletown. Authorities also...
Shippensburg University musicians extend helping hand to Middletown band
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today, the Middletown High School marching band got the opportunity of a lifetime. After their season came to a crashing halt due to the hazing scandal at their school, the band was offered by the Shippensburg University marching band a spot to play side-by-side at one of the home games.
$5,000 hotel bill leads to warrant in Cumberland Co.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who left a hotel with his girlfriend without paying the remaining $5,000 bill that was owed, according to Lower Allen Township Police Department. Police first investigated the incident on July 28 when they...
Alabama authorities notified about vapes potentially laced with fentanyl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Authorities in Alabama said they are looking at the possibility of vapes laced with fentanyl being circulated at schools. Adrianna Taylor, a 15-year-old girl who died after taking pills laced with fentanyl a few weeks ago, went to Mary G. Montgomery High School. Taylor told...
It's Raining Mets! | Fall is Coming.. Is Fiona Coming With It?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week Meteorologist Steve Knight talks about what we can expect for the 2nd half of September and early October. Plus, as Atlantic Hurricane season starts to heat up, where is Tropical Storm Fiona heading next week and could she impact our weather in Central PA?
New program aims to help struggling Ida survivors
York, PA — One year after the powerful remnants of Hurricane Ida hit parts of Central Pennsylvania, some people are still struggling. A new program is now looking to help. “Boy, this place looks like a mess,” said Daniel Orris, resident at 6940 Detters Mill Road. Over a...
Man threatening to harm himself with rifle now safe, Lancaster police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have resolved an incident today where a man holding a rifle was hiding in a corn field, saying that he'd hurt himself, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. Police were dispatched today to Junction Road in Penn Township for a report...
Lewisburg 'BDT' Club works to save rare dog breed from going extinct
LEWISBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — Residents of Lewisburg have come together to preserve the Portuguese Barbado de Terceira, “one of the world’s rarest dog breeds.”. According to PennLive, some residents have formed a club called Barbado da Terceira (BDT) Club to protect the 500-year-old rare dog breed from going extinct.
New bike lanes in York promote connectivity
York, PA — A welcoming sight for the cycling public in York with a new designated bike route. Today, the City of York cut the ribbon on the new King Street Cycle Track. “We are very excited to finally get this opened up for our residents to make it through the city,” said Chaz Green, York City Director of Public Works.
Fatal multi-vehicle crash traps and kills man in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has released details on the multi-vehicle crash that occurred last night at around 7:16PM. Officers were called to the scene of 1020 Hanover Road in Jackson Township for an accident where someone was trapped. Coroners were called to the scene...
Homicide suspect arrested and identified for stabbing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A welfare check, conducted by officials on September 13 at around 1:25PM, revealed a stabbing incident that lead to one death and one injured, according to Springettsbury Township Police Department. Police say that they were dispatched to 3633 Harrowgate Road to check on the...
