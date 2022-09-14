Lake Shelbyville Disabled Deer Hunting Blinds Available At Whitley Creek Recreation Area

There was a special treat for Effingham Noon Rotarians at their September 14th meeting as they enjoyed the return of the Kelheim Kids. The 30 German students and four educators are in Effingham County for several days, staying at homes with high school students to find out about life in our area. Those same county students will travel to Kelheim next year to stay with the German students who have traveled here. This is the first year for the exchange since the start of the pandemic.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO