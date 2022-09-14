Lake Shelbyville Disabled Deer Hunting Blinds Available At Whitley Creek Recreation Area

Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Severe Weather Possible Saturday
There’s a possibility that the northern portions of our listening area could see severe weather Saturday evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, areas along a line extending through Shelby County to Coles County and north have a possibility of seeing severe weather Saturday. The northern portion...
Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
City of Decatur looking to sell former fire station
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur is now accepting proposals regarding the sale of former Fire Station 3. The station, located at 1308 West Eldorado Drive, closed last year as it grew older. A new Station 3 opened nearby and now serves as the headquarters of the firefighter companies that were formerly based […]
Champaign firefighters respond to fire at EpiWorks
CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters said they responded to a building fire Friday afternoon. In a press release, officials said the fire was in the gas vault of EpiWorks at 1606 Rion Drive. The fire caused crews to evacuate a nearby hotel and school. Crews arrived on the scene around 3 p.m. to respond to […]
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols in Fayette and Marion Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during October. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Decatur homes get free makeover
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — ADM Cares and Decatur Block by Block gave homes in the Johns Hill Neighborhood a facelift. The two organizations partnered together as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. “We want to make sure that this community is and continues to be a great place to live and work,” director of ADM […]
Effingham Radio
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to Take Flight on Tuesday, September 27th
Ninety-four Central Illinois Veterans are ready to experience a day of appreciation for their service on Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s Mission #63; Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Two Korean-era Veterans and ninety-two Vietnam-era veterans will be on board this free flight from Springfield Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington,...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Noon Rotary Welcome Return Of Kelheim Kids
There was a special treat for Effingham Noon Rotarians at their September 14th meeting as they enjoyed the return of the Kelheim Kids. The 30 German students and four educators are in Effingham County for several days, staying at homes with high school students to find out about life in our area. Those same county students will travel to Kelheim next year to stay with the German students who have traveled here. This is the first year for the exchange since the start of the pandemic.
nowdecatur.com
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
nowdecatur.com
PHOTOS: Decatur celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community with Decatur Pride Fest
September 18, 2022 – Community members joined together in celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community Saturday during Decatur Pride Fest in Fairview Park. The family-friendly event is an annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ art, culture, history, education, and advocacy and included a pet show, voice of pride singing competition, drag shows, food trucks, live music, and vendors.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Marion and Effingham Counties
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Effingham County during October. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
CWLP: Avoid 5th and Cook Streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving home from work are advised to avoid one intersection in Springfield. Officials with City Water, Light and Power said a two-vehicle crash is causing traffic to back up at the intersection of 5th and Cook Streets. The street lights at that intersection were also damaged by the crash and […]
Coming soon: Free cybersecurity event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A free cybersecurity event is taking place soon in Springfield. “Cybersecurity is critical for everyone. The goal of this event is to provide education and awareness on the best practices for keeping your data safe,” said Stephanie Fuller, the Executive Director of the Information Technology Society of Education. The event is […]
Effingham Radio
Effingham Public Library Board to Meet Monday
The Effingham Public Library Board is set to meet on Monday, September 19th at 6:00pm. A. Approval of August 15, 2022 Board Meeting Minutes. B. Approve closing account with Illinois National Bank. C. Approve Purchase of Automated Materials Handler. D. Approve changes to Personnel Policy to comply with the Illinois...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers with Cadet Class 135 Graduation
ISP Rebuilds with 326 New Troopers Added Since 2019. The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 21 new troopers today from Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 326. The new troopers will report to three ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Effingham Radio
2022 Effingham Sunrise Rotary Halloween Parade Theme Announced
“Favorite 80’s & 90’s Cartoons” will be the theme for the 2022 Halloween Parade to be held Sunday, October 30. The parade will kick off at 2:00 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Effingham Sunrise Rotary. Line up for the parade will begin at 12:00 p.m....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelbyville Ambulance Selection Narrows To One Provider?
The city of Shelbyville requested proposals for ambulance service by providing the RFP found at this link. Of interest within the RFP is the following requirement from the city:. For emergency/911 calls only, the City of Shelbyville will require a minimum of two (2) advanced life support (ALS) ambulances per...
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Health Department Announces 40 COVID Cases
The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 40 new Cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday, September 9 through Thursday, September 15. Positive case demographics for both weeks are as follows:. Friday, September 9, 2022 to Thursday, September 15, 2022. Age Male Female. < 1 – – < 10...
southernillinoisnow.com
No one injured in minor crash involving Salem squad car Thursday afternoon
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports no one was injured in a two vehicle crash involving a Salem squad car on Boone Street near the Dawley Street intersection. The sheriff’s department reports Sergeant Garland Simmons was traveling westbound on Boone Street when 87-year-old Virginia Munsey back out onto the street and struck the back left wheel area of the squad car.
