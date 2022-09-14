ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

BR woman accused of attacking victim, running into mailbox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman has been charged with domestic abuse battery after she allegedly attacked the victim and drove into their mailbox. On Friday, 21-year-old Delitha Holmes parked her car in the 1300 block of Queen Cathy Drive and began punching the victim. She then backed into a mailbox and drove off, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
1 injured in Hundred Oaks Avenue shooting Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Hundred Oaks Avenue Sunday morning. The police say they responded to a call about subjects in two vehicles shooting at each other in the 3600 block of Hundred Oaks Avenue. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD searching for missing 14-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department needs the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl. BRPD Detectives are looking for Mariah Alvarado, 14, who was last seen on Aug. 21 in the 11,000 block of East Black Oak Drive. Police say Alvarado has red hair and brown eyes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K-9 helps find marijuana, money and more during traffic stop in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a domestic complaint on Highway 1012. The ensuing investigation ended with the arrest of Larry Gilmore Blanchard, Jr., 47, of Napoleonville. “Deputies were dispatched to the location and had prior notice from the complainant...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Toddler killed in I-12 crash near Hammond Friday morning

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway in Tangipahoa Parish after Louisiana State Police say a toddler was killed in a car crash on Friday (Sept. 16). According to LSP Troop L, the collision happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road southwest of Hammond city limits. It was there that detectives say a GMC Sierra driven by 28-year-old George Johnson of Kentwood was traveling east behind a Hyundai Elantra.
HAMMOND, LA
Person killed while walking along Siegen Lane Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A person was killed near Siegen Lane Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. Louisiana State Police Troopers say the crash happened around 9 a.m. near Siegen Lane. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that Danisha Jackson, 24, was walking south on LA 3246 along the grassy shoulder while a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading south in the right lane.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRFD respond to 2nd vacant house fire caused by arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is investigating its second case of arson this week as a vacant home on North Acadian East was set on fire Sunday morning. BRFD says they responded to the 900 block of North Acadian East at 4:13 a.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
1 injured after car crashes into train Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was sent to the hospital after a car crash involving a train Saturday night. Mike Chustz with East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services says the crash happened at Nicholson Drive and Ben Hur Road. The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
How is COVID-19 linked to increased fatal crashes in Louisiana?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says that an increase in impaired driving, aggressive driving, and pedestrian fatalities caused the number of car crash-related deaths to rise for the first time in 14 years. More Louisianians have been killed in car crashes last year...
LOUISIANA STATE
Barge collision reported in Iberville Parish Friday night

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness (IPOEP) says a barge collision was reported in the Intracoastal Waterway near Jack Miller’s Saturday morning. One barge is carrying heavy fuel oil, but parish officials say nothing is leaking. The water intake near Jack Millers...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-12 East at O’Neal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Drivers along I-12 East may encounter a slowdown near the O’Neal Lane exit Thursday (September 15) evening. Around 5:45 p.m. capital area officials noted that a crash occurred in the area, and that Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene. Area drivers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tanker truck overturns on LA 415 late Thursday night

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District 1 and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned tanker truck on Thursday night. First responders were reportedly called around 9:30 p.m. to the accident on LA 415. A tanker truck flipped onto the...
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Two Baton Rouge schools nationally recognized for closing achievement gaps

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Seven schools in Louisiana were nationally recognized for their high academic performance by the U.S. Department of Education Friday morning. National Blue Ribbon Schools in Louisiana include LSU Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, St. James Episcopal Day School in Baton Rouge, Folsom Elementary School in St. Tammany Parish, Myrtle Place Elementary School in Lafayette Parish, South Highlands Elementary Magnet School in Caddo Parish, Frasch Elementary School in Calcasieu Parish and Grand Prairie Elementary School in St. Landry Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EBR areas targeted in mosquito ariel spray Thursday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An aerial spray is scheduled for the south-central part of East Baton Rouge Parish tonight. The spray will begin at 7:20 p.m. in the MerryDale area and work down to the Magnolia Wood area. Parish officials say this is in response to West Nile virus activity and the large populations of mosquitoes.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

