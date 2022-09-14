Read full article on original website
San Miguel man killed in Highway 101 crash
A San Miguel man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Highway 101 just north of the city of San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road when he veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving at about 100 mph, while passing traffic in both lanes.
Man snatches box truck full of boots in SLO County, arrested
CHP officers arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of stealing a box truck loaded with $50,000 in Western-style boots while it was parked in San Luis Obispo County. On Aug. 31, a caller reported the truck had been stolen. During an extensive investigation, officers identified the operator of a Kern County chop shop as the likely thief.
CHP identifies woman killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo
The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.
Man breaks into Morro Bay home, attacks ex-girlfriend’s new beau
A 41-year-old man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a residence in Morro Bay on Sept. 13 and assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s new beau. Shortly after 7 p.m., Jordan Christopher Graham allegedly broke into a residence on the 1000 block of of Quintana Road. Graham then punched his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend in the nose, and demanded money.
Power outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power in SLO
More than 2,300 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., 52 PG&E customers off Foothill Boulevard lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 3 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. At 9:26 a.m., the power went...
