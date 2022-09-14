ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

ASU partners with Purdue to co-host inaugural Cold Case Symposium

For years, America's consumption of true crime documentaries, books, podcasts, movies and TV shows has steadily grown, with the category easily becoming one of the most popular among all genres. A new event co-hosted by Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences and the Purdue University College...
Coming home: ASU dance alum to perform new Lerman work at Gammage

Just about a year after Ruby Morales graduated from Arizona State University with a BFA in dance, she was invited by Herberger Institute Professor and legendary choreographer Liz Lerman to participate in a new work about witchcraft and women’s bodies. Nearly four years later, “Wicked Bodies” has come to...
ASU updates name, image or likeness efforts for student-athletes

Group licensing, digital platforms among the ways student-athletes can be compensated. It is a new era for college athletics, as student-athletes can now be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness. Endorsing a business on social media, appearances and autograph sessions, or camps are just some of...
Materials matter

ASU celebrates opening of Navrotsky Eyring Center for Materials of the Universe with presentations, lab tour. In the world of Alexandra Navrotsky, it’s all about materials. Materials seen and materials invisible to the naked eye. Materials on the Earth’s surface and materials deep within the Earth’s core mantle. Materials mined from the moon and materials from planets in the solar systerm. Even materials from universes far beyond our own.
Innovation in health care focus of Edson College California Center launch event

On Aug. 25, Arizona State University's Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation held a launch event at the ASU California Center. "Innovation in Health Care: Charting the Future" featured a panel of experts discussing innovative solutions and directions for tackling some of our most pressing health care workforce needs.
Alzheimer's conference at ASU to highlight advances in fight against disease

Event brings together some of the nation’s top scientists, physicians. The Arizona Alzheimer’s Consortium Conference, which brings together some of the nation’s top scientists and physicians to discuss advances in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease, will be held Sept. 22 at Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.
