The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architectureCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the riverCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrestRickyKansas City, MO
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
4 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured four people
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
KMBC.com
Kansas City 7-year-old among those seriously injured in US 169 crash
Three people received serious injuries and three people were minorly injured in a crash Friday night in Smithville, Missouri.
Crash near 40 Hwy leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy. One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KMBC.com
KCPD: Pedestrian hit, killed by dump truck at Zona Rosa identified as 24-year-old woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has released the identity of the woman hit and killed while crossing the street at the popular Zona Rosa shopping area. Accident investigators said the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road as a Kenworth dump truck was turning...
Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Kansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team Roc
A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z. The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz,...
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
kttn.com
Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy
Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
Kan. woman wanted for burglary was transporting cocaine
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 3:30a.m. Sept. 14, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Court docs: Employee handed key to Kansas psychiatric patient during escape
A Osawatomie State Hospital worker gave a key to a psychiatric patient, allowing the two to escape together, according to court documents.
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl in Douglas County
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County District Court regarding the May 2022 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl.
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest
An alleged victim of Roger Golubski, the former Kansas City, Kansas, detective arrested on Thursday, is relieved with his arrest.
WISN
Wisconsin woman sentenced for concealing death of her baby 13 years ago
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — Karin Luttinen was sentenced today Sept. 16, 2022, by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow to a probation period of three years for concealing the death of a child. Thirteen years ago, in April 2009, a property owner discovered a deceased newborn in a...
