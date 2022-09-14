ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Blue Springs Police say four people shot on 40 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after four people were wounded in a shooting on U.S. 40 Highway near Adams Dairy Parkway Saturday night. Officers say they were called shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities said four adults were shot and taken to the hospital. The police...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Conviction reached in Kansas cold case murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been convicted in relation to an unsolved murder case from 2019. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Claude Rafeal Kearse was convicted for the killing of Darius Emmanuel Calvert. Following a five-day trial, a Shawnee County jury declared that Kearse was guilty on the charge of murder […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kansas Police Officer Arrested After Advocacy From Jay-Z's Team Roc

A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and is facing charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women after Team Roc sued the Kansas City Police Department for alleged misconduct and corruption. Team Roc is a social justice advocacy group co-founded by Jay-Z. The organization's managing director, Dania Diaz,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kttn.com

Four members of Missouri street gang found guilty of drug trafficking conspiracy

Four Kansas City, Mo., men who were part of 246, a violent street gang, were convicted by a federal jury for their roles in a drug-trafficking conspiracy. Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” and “Dog,” 35; David J. Duncan, IV, also known as “Deej” or “DJ,” 33; Roy Franklin, Jr., 31; and Gary O. Toombs, 42, were found guilty of participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana from Jan. 1, 2011, to Oct. 1, 2019. Smith, Duncan, and Franklin were also convicted of multiple counts that charged them with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes, including a drive-by shooting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Toombs was convicted of multiple counts that charged him with various drug trafficking and firearms crimes as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO

