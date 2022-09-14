FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice.

On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and much more.

Also, when shopping at the Pitt County Senior Center, you can shop local while supporting Meals on Wheels.

The event will be held at 4551 County Home Rd. in Greenville. For more information, click here.

