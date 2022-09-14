ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

FallFest 2022 coming to Greenville Oct. 8

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to bring out that wonderful pumpkin spice.

On October 8 from 10 am to 2 pm, the Pitt County Senior Center will be holding the 2022 FallFest. The event will have BBQ plates, entertainment and vendors. This event will allow citizens to shop for homemade pottery, sweaters, handcrafted jewelry and much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TpZDd_0hvM48M300

Also, when shopping at the Pitt County Senior Center, you can shop local while supporting Meals on Wheels.

The event will be held at 4551 County Home Rd. in Greenville. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

County fairs across Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Fairs are a great way to welcome fall. Fairs are a great way to experience local food and drinks, live music, rides and of course tons of fried food. Before the state comes to Raleigh, there are a number of county fairs that will take place around Eastern North Carolina. In […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

First-ever color bomb held by Ayden Chamber

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Ayden Chamber of Commerce kicked off its first-ever Color Bomb Business Fun Run Saturday morning. Over 40 runners, joggers and walkers of all ages were “bombed” with colorful, vibrant chalk during a three-mile 5K race through the downtown area. Members of the Chamber of Commerce say this event was a […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Jamesville announces return of herring festival in 2023

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the oldest festivals in North Carolina is making a huge comeback. Jamesville town officials say the Herring Festival has been put on a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19. There were also talks of canceling the festival in 2023 due to a lack of volunteers. After a town meeting in […]
JAMESVILLE, NC
WITN

First Alert Forecast For September 18, 2022

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION. PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION. RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot. Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 at 3:19 AM UTC. RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot. Greenville consignment...
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Society
Pitt County, NC
Government
County
Pitt County, NC
Pitt County, NC
Society
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Weasley

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - To give you an extra smile on Friday, ENC at Three invites a new animal in need of a forever home to our patio each week. Weasley is an almost 3-month-old hound mix with a heart of gold. He’s playful and energetic. He has one...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU student enrollment continues to drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall. Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester. That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Time#Bbq#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

MrBeast’s chocolate, cookies now at Walmart locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Now you can enjoy a nearly complete meal with MrBeast. On Sept. 4, Greenville’s MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, launched his first brick-and-motar store for his MrBeast Burger at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, N.J. Now, he’s expanding his dessert business with his Feastables chocolate and Walmart-exclusive cookies. He posted […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WNCT

Food truck rodeo coming to Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – Food-wise, you can just pick and choose at this event. On Saturday, September 24th, from 11 am to 7 pm, there will be a Food Truck Rodeo in Ayden. The event will have live music from Touch of Class from 1 pm to 7 pm. The Food Truck Rodeo will have […]
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Event in Jacksonville honors National POW/MIA Recognition Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event Friday in Jacksonville will acknowledge National POW/MIA Recognition Day.   Nearly 82,000 Americans are still missing from previous wars, 39 from North Carolina. In Jacksonville, 58,000 names line the glass walls surrounding the fountain at Lejeune Memorial Gardens where the ceremony takes place every year. Of those names, at […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Greenville officials hold housing forum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville held a forum Thursday that was aimed at educating those who wanted to learn about local affordable housing opportunities and resources. Attendees asked questions on topics such as leasing, emergency assistance programs and housing affordability. City officials and representatives from Greenville Housing Authority and Legal Aid of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 13, 14 & 15

Cocheese Shields, 68, of Greenville, NC was born on August 25, 1954, in Independence, KS and died on September 13, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. At the age of 19 he joined the Marine Corp., and was later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his time in the Marine Corps.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Building confidence in the kitchen: Farmville’s kids cooking camps

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Building confidence, getting jobs, and never going hungry is the goal of event organizer and author Audrey Vines is hoping to accomplish with her Kids at Heart Cooking Camps. At the Farmville Public Library on Saturday, both children and their parents gathered for Vines’ cooking lessons, learning how to make cookies, […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Ma’s Hot Dog House in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title. Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For […]
KINSTON, NC
obxtoday.com

Connie D. Liverman

Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WITN

Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Regal Greenville Grande is closing as of Thursday, Sept. 15th. The movie theater, located at 750 Greenville Blvd SE, has the announcement on its website, saying it hopes people check out its Regal North Hills location. Regal Cinemas sent WITN the following statement on its...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy