Elle
Gigi Hadid Reportedly Doesn't Want ‘Anything Serious’ With ‘Interested’ Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio may have different hopes for their nascent romance, at least based on what sources have told E! and The Sun. A source close to DiCaprio made it clear to E! that the 47-year-old actor is very interested in the 27-year-old model, even relatively fresh off his breakup from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, who turned 25 two months before their split was reported at the end of August.
Elle
The 7 Best Nail Trends From the Spring 2023 Runways
New York Fashion Week might have ended, but we’re not done talking about it yet. Whether we're analyzing the best looks from the runways or seething with jealousy over chic street style looks, there is plenty of inspiration to draw from the September shows, for however long it takes. But it doesn’t stop at fashion. Here, we found the seven best nail trends we spotted on the runways and expect to see everywhere by next spring. Whether it’s a creamy nude or Barbiecore pink, we can’t wait to see these styles IRL. Plus, we found the best products to recreate these looks at home. If Gigi Hadid can wear these, so can you.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Wears Chic White Suit to Grameen America Event
On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez arrived at Universal Studios for her guest appearance at the Grameen America's Raising Latina Voices event wearing a chic white suit. J.Lo is the nonprofit organization's national ambassador, a partnership that began in June of this year. The suit was comprised of wide-legged white dress pants...
Elle
John Travolta Celebrates His Daughter Ella's Fashion Show Debut
On Friday, John Travolta celebrated his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta for her work at the Karl Lagerfeld show during New York Fashion Week. It was the 22-year-old model's debut and the proud father shared a photograph of Ella in her catwalk outfit standing against the show's backdrop. She was wearing a tailored black suit over a corset top and over-sized black trousers, with her dark brown hair slicked back away from her face.
Elle
Van Cleef & Arpels Embraces Summer Nostalgia With Perles D'Été
Ancient Egyptians venerated turquoise, working the vivid gem into jewelry and scarabs. (King Tut’s burial mask was even decorated with the stone.) These days, turquoise is enjoying a renaissance among jewelry designers, and Van Cleef & Arpels is leading the charge. With its 12-piece Perles d’été high jewelry collection, the French brand showcases the motif in a fresh—and ultraluxe—fashion. Part of the house’s legendary Perlée line, it highlights Arizona-sourced turquoise set against gold beads, evoking sunny days under an azure sky.
