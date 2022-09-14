ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

Camillus Police hold first gun buyback event

By Reegan Domagala
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D2B9u_0hvM43wQ00

(WSYR-TV) — The Camillus Police Department is holding its first gun buyback event by partnering with the State Attorney General’s Office Saturday, September 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Camillus Fire Department, 5801 Newport Road.

The goal of the event is to provide anyone who wants to get rid of an unwanted firearm to do so voluntarily, anonymously and safely.

GunBuyback-Camillus Sept 17th by Reegan Domagala on Scribd

“We get calls constantly,” says Camillus Police Captain James Nightingale. “A relative passed away and this gun was handed down to us and nobody has a permit for it. What do we do? We get those calls a lot.”

Since the program is anonymous, a person can expect to turn in a firearm with no questions asked.

“And in the grand scheme of things, they can also be financially helped. Obviously, people are struggling now with the cost of everything, and this is an opportunity to help them out,” says Nightingale.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 2

Related
WKTV

Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
localsyr.com

Lysander home invasion suspect still on the run, deputies say

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander. Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.
LYSANDER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
Camillus, NY
Crime & Safety
14850.com

Cornell Police announces arrest in last weekend’s vehicle theft

Police officers responded early last Saturday afternoon to a report of a motor vehicle theft from the parking lot at Hasbrouck Apartments at the edge of the Cornell campus, and the Cornell University Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that an arrest had been made in the case. “Through the cooperation...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camillus Police#State#Scribd#Nexstar Media Inc
whcuradio.com

Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifies events leading up to Tuesday arrest at CMC

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne clarifying events leading to an arrest of a man at Cayuga Medical Center. “Upon further review of the incident, it appeared that the manner in which our initial release was written, may have misconstrued the nature in which the incident presented itself,” said Osborne in a statement. “We hope this better defines the allegations, and we apologize for the unintentional lack of clarity that may have resulted.”
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Drunk man arrested for handgun in Armory Square pizza shop, police say

Syracuse N.Y. — An intoxicated man who walked into a pizza shop with an open container in Armory Square was arrested for possession of a handgun, police said. Jose J. Marte, 21, was arrested for resisting arrest at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 27 after refusing to leave DP Dough, 315 S. Clinton St., the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
localsyr.com

10-year-old child taken to hospital after two-car crash in Clay

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 10-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Clay on Saturday night, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Buckley Road around 9:45 p.m.
CLAY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

First it was torn up lawns, now its smashed vending machines: Boonville's vandalism spree roars on

BOONVILLE- Boonville’s spree of vandalism roars on as village police have now announced the arrests of two teenagers for smashing and stealing items from a vending machine. Boonville Police Officer in Charge Fred Robenski says the 14 and 15-year-old suspects, both females, are responsible for smashing a vending machine out with a rock and stealing various snacks from inside.
BOONVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy