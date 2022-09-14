Read full article on original website
Lori
3d ago
Mandela is a progressive leftist. He was endorsed by AOC in late June. He believes in no bail. His Twitter from his pre candidate time was very telling. His voting record and statements are his views. Don't be fooled. He has no plan to reduce crime.
Reply
86
john ruby
3d ago
That's very good for an extremely liberal pollster. Mandela is an extremely dangerous candidate. We don't need a male AOC in our state. He'll go after our kids, our schools, and our right to defend our families. Don't be fooled by this ganster.
Reply
45
BozoBiden
3d ago
Mandela just like Evers, has no common sense! In fact, I don't know of any Democrat with common sense! Manchin might be closest but still a demorat!Vote RED bc blue wants nothing to destroy our state and country!!
Reply
56
