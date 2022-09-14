Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Billionaire Heiress, Eliza Fletcher, Murdered. Will Women Ever Truly Be Able to Go About Their Lives in Peace?justpene50Memphis, TN
Advocacy Group Endorses Fulmer for Collierville AldermanAdvocate AndyCollierville, TN
actionnews5.com
Methodist Le Bonheur to offer MSCS resources to work through trauma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County School employees and their dependents can utilize the Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at no cost to work through anxiety, trauma, or other challenges. Sandra Worlow, director of EAP for Methodist Le Bonheur Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at...
actionnews5.com
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis. Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church. The goal was to provide resources and bring families together. A U.S. Attorney of...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Fri., 02 September
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Parker-Nia Gordon | Freelance Artist | Illustration | Character Design for Books & Animation | artofmodernmagic.com. Corey Lou | Musician | @CoreyLou. Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager of Alzheimer’s Association - Tennessee. Holly Ingram | Advocacy Manager...
Pass It On: Friend helps single mother in need keep her lights on
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Seems like a lot of friends show up for the good times, but when they stand with you during the tough times — that’s true friendship. Rachel Mull is a hard-working single mom who has hit some hard times while trying to raise her family. Fortunately, a friend she’s known for a long […]
actionnews5.com
Wife says fourth victim shot in Memphis shooting spree is on the road to recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than a week after the fourth victim who was seen shot live on Facebook in last week’s terrifying Memphis shooting rampage, Rodolfo Berger’s wife recounts what led up to the moment and how he’s healing. Rodolfo Berger, 63, has been recovering in...
tri-statedefender.com
A view of Ezekiel Kelly as ‘unloved, unhelped, unseen’
Was there any way to know that a dam was about to break and that Ezekiel Kelly was about to implode?. “Yes,” says an ex-girlfriend and a youth advocate, who is helping her process the resulting shooting and carjacking rampage that left three dead, three others injured, and much of Memphis reeling for several hours on Sept. 7 as police tried to capture the shooter.
Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
actionnews5.com
Family of second victim in shooting spree says he was quiet, family-oriented
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of posting portions of a shooting spree live on Facebook last week will be back before a judge Friday morning. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly is facing a first-degree murder charge with no bond having been set yet. However, a family of at least one...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Mon., 18 July
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Autumn Chastain | CEO of Thistle & Bee Enterprises Inc. Bridgette House | Social Justice Enterprise Manager of Thistle & Bee Enterprises Inc. Autumn Chastain | CEO of Thistle & Bee Enterprises Inc. Bridgette House | Social Justice...
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Tues., 30 Aug
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. Linn Stiler | Film Commissioner for Memphis & Shelby County Film & Television Commission. Bob Raines | Executive Director for Tennessee Entertainment Commission. Linn Stiler | Film Commissioner for Memphis & Shelby County Film & Television Commission. Bob...
Neighbors keep pushing for speed bumps, two years after initial request submitted to City of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Speeding and in some instances, drag racing is plaguing some Memphis neighborhoods. As a solution, the City of Memphis allows residents to submit requests for speed bumps to be installed in their neighborhoods. There are certain criteria though, that each street has to meet before being...
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
actionnews5.com
16-year-old jumped through class room window with gun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two non-students jumped through the window of the Martin Luther King Prep Highschool classroom Tuesday, police say. Frasyer Community Schools said Memphis police were called to the school after a non-MLK student came inside the building, as he attempted to run from a situation that allegedly occurred in the neighborhood.
Woman arrested for blinding elderly family member, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has a history of assault was arrested for assaulting a family member, resulting in him losing vision in his left eye. On Aug. 22 at approximately 9:40 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an assault/domestic violence at a residence on Clifton Avenue, in Frayser.
'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
desotocountynews.com
Ann Jolley resigns from DeSoto County school board
The makeup of the DeSoto County School District Board of Education will be changing, beginning in October and continuing after the November general election. District 3 board member Ann Jolley, the longest-serving board member, and who has been on the board since 1989, announced during Thursday’s recessed meeting her resignation and retirement effective Oct. 1. Jolley, who has dealt recently with health issues, leaves the seat representing the westernmost part of DeSoto County open after 34 years on the Board of Education.
Tennessee teacher out of a job after ‘gummies’ post
A teacher at Chimneyrock Elementary no longer works for the school following a social media post that caused controversy, the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district said Wednesday.
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo mourns loss of giraffe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is mourning the loss of its beloved giraffe Akili. Akili died on August 25, the zoo announced, her health rapidly declined over the course of a week. Akili was born at the Memphis Zoo in 2010 and is mother to Bogey and Mashamba,...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Westmont St. leaves woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot by a man on Westmont St. near Westwood Park. Officers responded to a shooting at 7:45 p.m. and found a female that had been shot at the scene. The woman was transported to Regional One Health Hospital in critical condition. The Male...
actionnews5.com
2 victims, including 12-year-old injured after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two victims, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital after a shooting. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Ann Arbor Court on Sept. 17 just before 11 p.m. A 23-year-old man was transported to Regional One in critical condition and a 12-year-old boy went...
