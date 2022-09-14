Poll: Majority of Texas voters support busing migrants out of state

Read full article on original website
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd after recommending one to Greg Abbott
The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has unanimously denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 drug conviction in Houston. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon before reversing course and rescinding that recommendation, citing a procedural error. In a letter...
FBI addresses string of false threats made against Houston-area schools
A string of false alarms and threats of violence at Houston-area high schools this week put administrators, police and residents of the region on alert. The incidents in Aldine, Houston and Klein ISDs also captured the attention of federal law enforcement agents. The FBI's Houston office released a statement Thursday...
Hundreds across Texas sign condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II to be sent to royal family
Richard Hyde of Houston has spent the last week in Austin, Dallas and Houston witnessing the outpouring of love as many share their stories and love for Queen Elizabeth. Hyde is Queen Elizabeth II's Consul General in Houston, where a condolence book was available to be signed on Friday. "We...
