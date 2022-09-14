Read full article on original website
Related
mycentraloregon.com
Gubernatorial Debate Coming To Bend
Oregon State University – Cascades, NewsChannel 21 and the City Club of Central Oregon, will host a live, televised debate on Sept. 27 featuring the three leading candidates for Oregon governor. The 90-minute debate will be the only gubernatorial debate to take place in Central Oregon and will be...
mycentraloregon.com
Michigan school board president resigns months after school shooting
(OXFORD, Mich.) — Oxford school board president Tom Donnelly, who has been heavily criticized, resigned from his position months after a Michigan school shooting left four students dead. Seven people, including a teacher, were shot at Oxford High School in Oxford Township last November when a gunman allegedly opened...
Comments / 0