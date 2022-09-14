Read full article on original website
Harrison Reed completes Fulham’s six-minute goal-rush as Forest’s woes go on
This was like the EFL Championship on steroids. Last year’s second-tier champions Fulham deserved their victory over the playoff winners, Nottingham Forest, after a three-goal burst in six second-half minutes. Forest lost a fourth successive Premier League game on the night Premier League football returned after the Queen’s death.
'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield
Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.
BBC
Queen's lying-in-state: Controversy over MPs being allowed to skip queue
A row has broken out over who is allowed to skip the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen. MPs and members of the House of Lords do not have to queue and can take four guests each to the lying-in-state. The majority of Parliamentary staff can also...
BBC
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic want fans 'to be respectful' as Queen's death is marked
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic want fans to be "respectful" when the death of Queen Elizabeth II is marked before Sunday's match against St Mirren. There will be a minute's applause prior to kick-off in Paisley. Uefa has opened proceedings against Celtic after banners about the Royal Family were displayed during...
UEFA・
Liz Truss faces backlash over plan to lift cap on bankers’ bonuses – as it happened
Latest updates: Kwasi Kwarteng’s plan to lift cap criticised as ‘very bad timing’ during cost of living crisis
BBC
Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks
Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home. Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week. East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East...
U.K.・
Manchester United Want To Sign Leicester City Midfielder In January
Manchester United are reportedly now turning their attention to signing a new midfielder in January.
SB Nation
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Plenty for Thomas Frank to relish after Ivan Toney’s England call-up
A landmark moment for Brentford is just one sign that they host Arsenal on Sunday as much more than plucky underdogs
Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Confirmed Line-Ups
Manchester City take on Wolves in the early kick off in the Premier League today, and the confirmed line-ups have been announced.
BBC
New Quayside hotel backed by planners
A new hotel and restaurant looks set to open on Newcastle's Quayside after winning the backing of city planners. The team behind the Cow Hollow Hotel in Manchester's Northern Quarter have won permission to take over the derelict Tyneside building. Under plans approved by Newcastle City Council, the Grade II-listed...
BBC
Further protest in Leicester following disorder
A further protest has been taking place in Leicester following large-scale disorder on Saturday. Saturday's trouble flared amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities, with two people arrested. Police said it was prompted by an "unplanned protest". In the latest protest, on Sunday...
BBC
Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle
The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
BBC
The family of six in a one-bedroom flat due to inaccessible social housing
A family of six have been living in a one-bedroom flat because the social housing they were assigned was inaccessible to their disabled child. Seven-year-old Joel Verala uses a wheelchair and is fed by a tube due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy. The house has three bedrooms but the family have...
