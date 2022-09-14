ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cost of living: Hull and East Riding councils in 'warm banks' talks

Councils are planning to open "warm banks" this winter to help anyone unable to afford to heat their home. Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said the authority was working to finalise its plans and hoped to provide further details next week. East Riding of Yorkshire Council and North East...
SB Nation

Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad

Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
BBC

N﻿ew Quayside hotel backed by planners

A new hotel and restaurant looks set to open on Newcastle's Quayside after winning the backing of city planners. The team behind the Cow Hollow Hotel in Manchester's Northern Quarter have won permission to take over the derelict Tyneside building. Under plans approved by Newcastle City Council, the Grade II-listed...
BBC

Further protest in Leicester following disorder

A further protest has been taking place in Leicester following large-scale disorder on Saturday. Saturday's trouble flared amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities, with two people arrested. Police said it was prompted by an "unplanned protest". In the latest protest, on Sunday...
BBC

Lindisfarne Gospels on show in Newcastle

The 1,300-year-old Lindisfarne Gospels have returned to north-east England for the first time in almost a decade. The jewel-adorned manuscript, created by Eadfrith, Bishop of Lindisfarne - in honour of St Cuthbert - has gone on display at Newcastle's Laing Art Gallery. It is being loaned from the British Library...
