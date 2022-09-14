The Eiffel Tower is going dark at night — and it’s not the only landmark to do so. Why?

Related
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
6-year-old twins use toys and hair dryer to defend mom from boyfriend, Florida cops say
Police called the girls “little heroes.”
Miami Police finally fires this menace to society. Good riddance, but we’ll see . . . | Editorial
Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz, the department’s most controversial and abrasive law enforcement officer, with an unmistakable racist bent, is off the force — again.
Ignited by fuel costs, Haiti looting, violence escalate, targeting charities, politicians
Popular discontent continued across Haiti Thursday as more foreign embassies closed their doors and protesters targeted businesses and charity warehouses, the government-owned television station and the home of a former senator in the hills above Port-au-Prince.
DeSantis wants to keep Venezuelan migrants from Florida. Some may end up here anyway
Florida may wind up hosting the migrants Gov. Ron DeSantis wanted to keep out of the Sunshine State.
What is Martha’s Vineyard best known for? The rich and famous can tell you quickly
Martha’s Vineyard is in the news — and this time it has nothing to do with a celebrity vacationing on the island.
DeSantis-appointed board chair asks if state can suspend Broward Schools superintendent
First, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward School Board members, citing a recent grand jury report. Then the state’s Department of Education pushed for the dismissal of three Broward school district administrators, citing the same grand jury report. Now, the chair of the Florida Board of Education asked whether the board, appointed by DeSantis, can suspend Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.
Haiti verges on anarchy amid fuel hike, power grab. ‘They want us to hit rock bottom.’
Charities are being looted. Foreign embassies are being pelted with rocks, and the homes of government supporters and the wealthy targeted — some going up in smoke.
More than 107,000 at Kyle Field watch Texas A&M rebound and give Miami its first loss
The screams from 107,245 humans, creating a roar that turned Kyle Field into a deafening thunder box, was only the first challenge the Miami Hurricanes faced late Saturday.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: Partisan political tactics are exploiting migrants
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez accused Democrats and Republicans of using immigrants to score political points, a reaction to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to use state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Live updates: Britain honors queen with moment of silence
LONDON — People across Britain have paused for minute of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her funeral. The government had encouraged people to spend a minute in reflection, either at home, with neighbors or in locally organized ceremonies. In Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, the line of mourners halted for 60 seconds. The queen is due to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle on Monday after a state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London attended by royalty, heads of state and dignitaries from around the world.
U.K.・
Miami or bust: Larsa Pippen just dropped $3.37 million on this penthouse, say reports
Larsa Pippen has gone all 305 on us.
The lesson from the Dolphins’ Kohou pursuit. And updates on Armstead and new injuries
There’s a reason that NFL teams ask their assistant coaches to watch tape and offer feedback on draft prospects every spring.
NFL・
The Dolphins’ blitz shut down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson last season. Can it work again?
It was one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 NFL season.
‘Yelp and then a splash.’ Gator eats dog, gets removed from Florida canal, residents say
Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials trapped the alligator, the agency said.
Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores
A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
With shameful Martha’s Vineyard stunt, DeSantis dishes out cruelty with a smirk | Editorial
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest stunt to embarrass President Joe Biden — in advance hopes of replacing him in the Oval Office — was to dump immigrants stopped at the Southern border in a fancy community in New England that was not expecting or prepared to house them.
A position switch the Dolphins are thrilled with. And Dolphins, Ravens injury updates
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins on a Friday afternoon:
In Miami, county mayor to DeSantis: Don’t use Venezuelans to ‘score political points’
Miami-Dade County has the largest Venezuelan population in the United States, and its mayor on Thursday told Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis he should be celebrating immigrants and “not using them to score political points.”
‘We should not underestimate this storm.’ Puerto Rico already feeling impact from Fiona
Puerto Rico is already feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Fiona as it barrels toward the island, and it is forecast to become even stronger.
