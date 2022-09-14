Paul Finebaum places Aggies Head Coach Jimbo Fisher on the “hot seat”

Legendary sports journalist Paul Finebaum, also known as “The Mouth of the South” in many media circles, appeared on the Mcelroy and Cubelic show early Monday morning to discuss the SEC’s performance during week 2 of the 2022 college football season.

Aside from the exciting matchup between the then No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns that took place during the early slate of games last Saturday, Texas A&M’s shocking home loss to the Appalacian State Mountaineers took over the conversation immediately, And let’s just say that Finebaum had a few opinions on Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher, the the current state of the Texas A&M Football program.

When asked if the Texas A&M’s season is a “lost cause”, Finebaum answered,

“I would say where there are DEFCON 3 right now, trending for DEFCON 1,” “I mean, this is a really serious situation and unlike what I just got through saying about Alabama, Alabama was on the road at Texas. A&M, at home against App State and it’s inexcusable. And that’s not meant as a disrespect to App State. I saw their game against UNC the week before and they’re a good team. But they have no business playing with A&M. And I am reluctant to start believing all the critics of Jimbo Fisher, I’m reluctant to buy into that he has pulled the greatest heist in Texas history with $100 million. I said I’m reluctant, I didn’t say I’m not starting to, because I don’t know where else to go. You have to start thinking that maybe the thing is going in the wrong direction. Maybe this is not the answer. And maybe they got it all wrong with Jimbo Fisher.

When asked if possibly replacing Haynes King at quarterback would help the team get back on track, Finebaum stated,

“I am not ready to go there yet because I just — I wanted to believe in him, guys. But one thing I do believe, he’s got the wrong quarterback playing. And when he makes that change, if he makes it, you know, can the season be salvaged? And I think you have to seriously question whether or not it can be. This was not supposed to be the year that Jimbo Fisher was on the hot seat. But let me assure you, he’s on the hot seat right now. And he’s not on the hot seat in the conventional sense, (the ) university saying, ‘We’re going to buy you out for 90 or $100 million,’ but he’s on the hot seat from a perceptive standpoint, where a lot of people in the country believe he’s a complete fraud as an elite coach. And I ask you guys to convince the public why we shouldn’t believe that.”

Let’s just say that Texas A&M is in a predicament as we are currently four days away from their week 3 matchup with the 13th ranked Miami Hurricanes, while Jimbo Fisher and the entire team as a whole have a lot of questions to answer come Saturday.

