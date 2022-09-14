ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Planetarium Reopens With Key Upgrades at Palomar College

SAN MARCOS, CA (September 16, 2022) — The last time anyone watched a simulation of the night sky inside the Palomar College Planetarium was March 13, 2020, days before the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic arrived in North County. Astronomy Professor Scott Kardel was in the “console” that night—the term for...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill

Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Marcos, CA
Education
City
San Marcos, CA
Local
California Education
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad’s Youth Enrichment Services Program Hears Presentation from Carlsbad City Library

The September meeting of the YES program recently heard a presentation about the Carlsbad City Library’s Summer Reading Adventure. The meeting was held in the Pine Avenue Community Center. Laura Mendez, Principal Librarian for Partnerships & Community Outreach and Mayra Turchiano, Division Head for Carlsbad City Library’s Bilingual Services Division, presented a power point presentation about the continued success of the Summer Reading Program.
CARLSBAD, CA
chulavistatoday.com

CA students of all ages now have access to free 24/7 online tutoring

California students now have access to 24/7 online tutoring with a new initiative that aims to help learners of all ages, announced Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The initiative also includes $254 million in grants to public libraries in 172 cities across 24 counties to renovate and improve facilities statewide. According to Newsom’s office, this is the first round of the state’s $439 million Building Foward Library Improvement Grant Program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

Pacific Building Group Awarded 16,000 SQFT Harbor Island West Marina Project in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – San Diego-based general contractor Pacific Building Group has been awarded the Harbor Island West Marina project, encompassing a complete demolition and renovation of the current marina located at 2040 Harbor Island Drive. The project was awarded by the property’s current owner, HIW Associates, who has owned and managed the marina since 1982.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Football coach on leave amid locker room investigation at Vista High

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The high school’s head football coach is now on administrative leave, and the football game set for Friday Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

El Cajon celebrates 10th Annual Chaldean American Fest Sept. 17

EL CAJON (KUSI) – San Diego will be graced with carnival rides, live music, and authentic food at the 10th Annual Chaldean American Festival this Saturday, Sept. 17. San Diego has one of the largest Chaldean communities in the nation, so it is only fitting to celebrate the rich culture and history of the Chaldean people on a sunny San Diego Saturday.
EL CAJON, CA
thelancerlink.com

City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design

The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Daily Aztec

Two SDSU students infected with E. Coli

In a campus-wide email, SDSU Student Health Services announced two SDSU students were infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. Circulated on Sept. 6, the email says one case comes from an on-campus student while the other is off-campus. E. coli are a type of bacteria commonly found in food and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista to celebrate the 212th Anniversary of Mexican Independence

Echos of the Cry of Dolores, also commonly known as “El Grito de Independencia” will be heard Saturday evening in the heart of Chula Vista for the first time in history. Chula Vista will celebrate Mexican Independence Day with this ceremony, considered one of the most important historical events in Mexican history, as it marks the beginning of the fight for the independence of México. Although the Cry of Dolores is commemorated every year on Sept. 16, the City of Chula Vista will hold its celebration on Sept. 17 from 5 -9 p.m. at Memorial Bowl Stage.
CHULA VISTA, CA
pbmonthly.net

Mission Bay’s future takes shape: City unveils four proposals to transform bay’s northeast corner

Each proposal features climate-friendly marshland, camping areas, recreation, swimming beaches. San Diego’s plan to transform the northeast corner of Mission Bay into a combination of marshland, campsites and recreation areas continued to take shape Wednesday when city officials revealed four separate proposals they will comprehensively analyze this fall. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA

