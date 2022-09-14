ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

Summers County Recycling Center to open in Hinton

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Summers County Solid Waste Authority has announced that a new recycling collection center will soon be opening in Hinton.

As revealed in a recent release by the solid waste authority, the Summers County Recycling Center is set to open on Greenbrier Drive in Hinton on October 1st at 10:00am.

Specifically, the center will assume the former location of Conway Security Service at 2128 Greenbrier Drive.

Several recycling collection services will be offered at the center, including cardboard, office paper, metal and tin cans, #1 and #2 plastics, newspapers, magazines, as well as car tires and electronic collection.

Accepted cardboards include cereal boxes, shoe boxes, corrugated cardboard, and brown paper. Cardboard should be cleaned (dirty pizza boxes are not accepted,) devoid of any packing material, and flattened. Staples and tape on/in cardboard are not prohibited.

Plastics #1 and #2 will be accepted. Clear plastics such as soda and drink bottles, as well as milk jugs and juice jugs will be accepted. Lids should be removed and plastics should be cleaned prior to distribution. Labels are acceptable. Clear plastics should be separated from colored plastics.

Colored plastics such as yellow and white milk jugs and detergent containers will be accepted. Lids should be removed and plastics should be rinsed clean prior to distribution. Labels are acceptable. Colored plastics should be separated from clear plastics.

Office paper will be accepted. This includes white paper and junk mail. Office paper should be separated from other types of paper, and shredded paper must be sealed in a bag.

Newspapers will be accepted and should be separated from glossy or slick paper.

Magazines will be accepted, along with paperback books, and catalogs. All plastic wrap, tape, and strapping should be removed prior to distribution.

Metal and tin cans will be accepted, including food and soda cans. While labels may be left on, cans should be rinsed thoroughly prior to distribution, as even a small portion of leftover food on cans may contaminate an entire load of recyclables.

Tire collection for the center will be implemented through a partnership with the City of Hinton and the DEP.

Electronics collection will occur as announced at a later date.

Several items will not be accepted for recycling by the center, including glass of any kind, wax-coated cartons (such as milk or juice cartons,) oil, paint, clamshell plastic, styrofoam, plastic bags, bubble wrap, antifreeze, rubber products, and trash.

Per the Summers County Solid Waste Authority, additional services will be made available as allowed by staffing and arrangements throughout the process of the center’s establishment.

Additionally, it has been announced that a tire collection event will be held at the location prior to its official opening.

This event will take place on Saturday, September 24th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

For more information visit the Summers County website or contact recycling@summerscountywv.gov.

Lootpress

