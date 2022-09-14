Read full article on original website
kusi.com
MTS approves project to provide affordable housing options for San Diegans
SAN DIEGO (KSUI) – On Thursday, Sept. 15 a recent systemwide customer satisfaction survey was presented to the Board of the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS). The survey took months to complete and covered many of the most critical aspects of costumer satisfaction including safety, cleanliness and fare equity. KUSI’s...
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns for Retirement in California
California has gone through its fair share of ups and downs, but it still remains very appealing to retirees because of the great weather and attractions. Below, we take a look at the best small towns in California to retire in. Most have 55-plus communities nearby!. Carlsbad, CA. Carlsbad is...
chulavistatoday.com
Gov. Newsom signed CARE Court into law, which will be effective by next fall in San Diego County
California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Wednesday that provides a path for individuals struggling with untreated severe mental illnesses to receive care. The Community, Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment Act, also known as Senate Bill 1338, allows family members, first responders, and others to ask a judge to draft a treatment plan for individuals diagnosed with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders.
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbad’s Youth Enrichment Services Program Hears Presentation from Carlsbad City Library
The September meeting of the YES program recently heard a presentation about the Carlsbad City Library’s Summer Reading Adventure. The meeting was held in the Pine Avenue Community Center. Laura Mendez, Principal Librarian for Partnerships & Community Outreach and Mayra Turchiano, Division Head for Carlsbad City Library’s Bilingual Services Division, presented a power point presentation about the continued success of the Summer Reading Program.
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
eastcountymagazine.org
SUPERVISOR ANDERSON SENDS LETTER REMINDING EAST COUNTY CITIES OF LAST CHANCE FOR HOMELESSNESS FUNDING
Photo by Robert Gehr: homeless person in downtown El Cajon. September 16, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) — District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson sent letters out on Friday, September 16, 2022 to the East County cities in his district—El Cajon, Poway and Santee—reminding them of an opportunity for funding from the County to help in their efforts with addressing homelessness. According to Anderson, there is more than $5 million remaining in the second round of funding from the Capital Emergency Housing Solutions Grant Program—a program unanimously approved by the Board of Supervisors this spring.
northcountydailystar.com
Planetarium Reopens With Key Upgrades at Palomar College
SAN MARCOS, CA (September 16, 2022) — The last time anyone watched a simulation of the night sky inside the Palomar College Planetarium was March 13, 2020, days before the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic arrived in North County. Astronomy Professor Scott Kardel was in the “console” that night—the term for...
California mayor 'calls foul' as homeless people are sent to city's hotels without notice
The mayor of a San Diego suburb sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends" Friday about homeless people being bussed to hotels in his city without his knowledge. El Cajon, California Mayor Bill Wells described a huge influx of homeless people, with some hotels becoming full due to the program.
kusi.com
El Cajon made to house 45% of San Diego homeless with hotel vouchers
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Officials in the City of El Cajon are calling out San Diego County for making El Cajon’s homeless issue “even worse.”. Mayor Bill Wells and City Manager Graham Mitchell announced that the county has been secretly housing homeless people in their motels. Wells and Mitchell are shocked to find out about this, as they found out due to increased reports being made related to homeless issues.
northcountydailystar.com
Carlsbaad’s City Manager’s Update: Sept. 15, 2022
It has been just over three weeks since we declared a traffic safety emergency, and I want to start with a sincere thank you for making it a priority to be safe and courteous on the road, whether you’re biking, walking or driving. You may have noticed new banners on display throughout the city to remind all of us to share the road, slow down and create safer streets together.
sandiegocountynews.com
Cal Fire battles vegetation fire in East County
San Diego, CA–Cal Fire San Diego and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department are at the scene of a vegetation fire that has broken out near Big Potrero Truck Trail in the Hauser Creek area of Lake Morena. The 20-acre blaze, dubbed the Hauser Fire, was reported just after...
Updated COVID booster shots are now available. Here’s where to get them
SAN DIEGO — Updated COVID-19 booster shots are beginning to become available in San Diego County, following the authorization of their use by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. The new bivalent booster shot has been in the works...
What to know about mosquitoes in San Diego County
Are you itching an insect bite? Well it's that time of the year when mosquitoes become more prevalent in the San Diego area.
kusi.com
SVP Michael Martinez moves into Borrego Springs, community outraged
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator Michael Martinez has officially moved into a home on Running M Rd. in Borrego Springs. Badger is classified as a sexually violent predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in supervised outpatient locations.
onscene.tv
Human Smuggler & 5 Illegal Migrants Captured | San Diego County
09.16.2022 | 8:30 AM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – Undercover U.S. Border Patrol Agents watched a male take a load of 5 illegal migrants into his vehicle while on Otay Mtn. The driver then made his way down the mountain to Otay Lakes Rd. and headed west with the Agents following him. When marked BP vehicles got in behind the suspect, they were able to pull him over (west of Sky Dive San Diego) and detained 5 migrants (all Hispanic males), and arrested the driver/smuggler. The U.S. Border patrol has seen an increase in High School age teens being used as smugglers by the Smuggling Cartels since if the teens are caught, their criminal records will be closed when they become adults. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
kusi.com
Mother says California Teachers Association spied on parents who spoke against school closures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School closures during the COVID-19 Pandemic were controversial for many, especially in the Golden State where closures, mask mandates and vaccine ordinances were more heavily implemented than in the nation’s south. Some parent associations are finding themselves at odds with the California Teacher’s Association...
kusi.com
Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
