Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has high school number retiredTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Select / Non-Select Appeal Handed Out and Restructuring Of PlayoffsUnder The Radar NWLABaton Rouge, LA
Rapper Mystikal to be arraigned on rape, other charges
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The Grammy-nominated hip-hop performer Mystikal is scheduled for arraignment on charges accusing him of raping and choking a woman, and illegally possessing drugs at his Louisiana home. Charges the performer will face during his arraignment Monday will include first-degree rape, which carries an...
WWL-TV
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty […]
L'Observateur
Theresa Renee Nicholas
Theresa Renee Nicholas, a resident of Gonzales, LA, died September 12, 2022 at the age of 49. She was the beloved fiancee of Brandon Delaune and loving mother of Derek Stumpf and Brendon Stumpf. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelvin “Danti” and Amelia “Emma”; Godchild, Liberty Nicholas; parents, Jerry and Joanne Nicholas; and brothers, Jerry Nicholas, Jr. and William Nicholas.
L'Observateur
Georgia brother & sister plead guilty to identity crimes in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DANIELLE DORSETT, age 54, and her brother, BYRON J. LAFOREST, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencings for January 5, 2023.
L'Observateur
‘Paint the Parish Pink Day’ set for October 13
LULING — The annual Paint the Parish Pink Day will take place on Thursday, October 13, and residents across the parish are asked to wear pink to support the fight against breast cancer. Residents can share their photos from the day by tagging @stcharlesgov on Facebook and Instagram. St....
L'Observateur
Boater arrested for allegedly firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter
NEW ORLEANS— Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
L'Observateur
Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace
LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Firearms Charges and Possession of a Large Quantity of Drugs. Louisiana – Sheriff Bobby Webre of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed on September 14, 2022, that on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, detectives from the Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Robin Trail Road in St. Amant, Louisiana. Detectives seized 24 weapons and a substantial amount of illegal narcotics during their search. Huey Jacob, 62, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail.
L'Observateur
Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana State University student fatally shot in her vehicle, authorities say
A college student in Louisiana was fatally shot in her vehicle early Friday morning, authorities said. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, died in the shooting that occurred about 2:19 a.m. on the 1500 block of Government Street, according to a statement from Baton Rouge police. “Rice was shot multiple times...
rapradar.com
Video: Fredo Bang “Bee Crazy”
Fredo Bang goes loco with the flow on his new single and video, “Bee Crazy”. Courtesy of Shot By Jolo, the Baton Rouge rapper doesn’t hold back on his opps as he raps “I can’t wait to see him / Tell a bitch bet you a stop from my lil’ block my niggas can’t wait to do you in / I let the choppa mute a bitch when they start making noise / He talkin’ gangsta on the net he only killing blogs.”
L'Observateur
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
Louisiana man accused of raping disabled indicted
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — An accused 54-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Tyrone […]
L'Observateur
Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash
Baton Rouge – On September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Woman accused of shooting pregnant girlfriend
Should they stay or go? Councilman wants answers on effectiveness of red light camera program. Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties. Bars in Baton Rouge could stay open until 3 a.m. on gamedays under new proposal. President Biden has...
