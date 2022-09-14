WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Light Up the ACM Honors Stage With Fiery Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Kerosene’

Miranda Lambert was presented the Milestone Award at the ACM Honors. The 15th annual ceremony was taped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on August 24, and it aired on Tuesday on FOX. The award was given to Lambert for earning Best New Female Vocalist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year over the course of her career. Several artists paid tribute to Lambert. Among them, the legendary duo Brooks & Dunn.

The 90s country stalwarts behind “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” did a version of Lambert’s early hit “Kerosene.” Check it out below.

“Brooks & Dunn light up the stage, no kerosene needed,” the ACM account captioned the video. The fiery backdrop recalled their “Hard Workin’ Man” era, and of course, the track by Miranda Lambert.

The duo wasn’t the only act that paid tribute to Lambert during the ceremony. Little Big Town offered a version of her “The House That Built Me.” The band spent much of the early part of 2022 touring with Lambert.

Miranda Lambert graciously accepted the honor and reflected on her journey to superstardom.

“I came to my first ACM Awards in 2005,” she said. “I won my first New Female in 2006 and it’s…2022? That seems crazy to me; I came to Nashville when I was 15 to watch Fan Fair when it was at the fairgrounds. I came to observe and to learn and I’m still doing that. And I hope that I’m part of the next generation’s observing and learning. My band and crew and I have worked so hard. We’ve been on the road for over 20 years playing music. We can’t do any of this that we’re doing up here without fans. We appreciate all of the years of loyalty.”

Miranda Lambert Among Honorees at ACM Honors

In addition to Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Shania Twain were honored. Stapleton earned the the Spirit Award. Wallen got the Milestone Award. And Twain earned the Poet’s Award. The evening featured tributes to each artist. It’s now available on Hulu.

It’s been a big year for all of them. Miranda Lambert released one of the best country albums of 2022 in Palomino. She spent a bunch of time on the road with Little Big Town before taking a little break this summer. Now she turned her attention to Sin City.

Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency kicks off at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on September 23. She continues that run through April. There are a couple of one-off performances along the way. One of those is alongside Stapleton at the stacked ATLive Festival in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. Dwight Yoakam is also on that bill. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.