Oak Park, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties

Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
EVANSTON, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods

In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors

I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois invests in pre-apprenticeship programs to prepare a more diverse union workforce

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inside the Rebuilding Exchange in Lincoln Park, salvaged chandeliers, doors, facades, and more are for sale. The idea is to reuse them for new projects. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us how some of those materials are also meant to create new career opportunities. Somewhere between the piles of wood and heaps of scrap at Rebuilding Exchange on Webster Avenue, you'll find the textbooks needed for Anne Nicklin's newest workforce development training: a pre-apprenticeship program. Some of the topics covered: construction math, construction drawings and rigging."This is really about focused, intentional learning and intentional curriculum that can...
ILLINOIS STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
evanstonroundtable.com

Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory

Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
EVANSTON, IL
Block Club Chicago

A TikTok Historian And Englewood Artist Are Launching South Side Neighborhood Tours To ‘Change The Perspectives’

ENGLEWOOD — Chicago’s famed urban historian and an award-winning social justice artist are joining forces to take neighbors on tours exploring the history of Greater Englewood. Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, best known as 6figga_dilla on TikTok, and Folded Map Project founder Tonika Johnson will host the Greater Englewood History...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires

CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window

CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL

