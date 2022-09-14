Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
Kenwood principal discusses student's murder, school response
Kenwood Academy is treating students' trauma, reassessing its security plans and has no plans to change its open-campus policy in the aftermath of a student's murder on Friday, Sept. 9, Principal Karen Calloway said at a Sept. 15 local school council meeting. Calloway also provided more information about the victim,...
PLANetizen
Chicago ADUs Concentrated in More Affluent Neighborhoods
In an evaluation of Chicago’s accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program, “The city’s Housing Department ran the data and found, at this early stage, the program is working in some ways but is challenged in others. It might just be adding expensive units in already expensive neighborhoods.”. As...
blockclubchicago.org
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council
CHICAGO — A City Council committee gave the thumbs up Thursday to a controversial plan to let companies boot cars in private parking lots citywide — and charge as much as $170 to remove the dreaded device. Private lot booting — different from boots attached to cars on...
buildingupchicago.com
732 West Randolph gets even with its neighbors
I should explain that headline. You see, 732 West Randolph isn’t in a dispute with its neighbors. These ain’t the Hatfields and McCoys. In fact, 732 and 730 West Randolph are practically joined at the hip. 732’s first six levels will be connected to 730, with two additional levels rising just above the six-story 730. Make sense? Suffice it to say, both buildings are six stories tall now.
Owner of Forty Acres Fresh Market receives $50K grant
A Chicago grocery store owner has received a major grant for her role in providing underserved communities with access to affordable, fresh foods.
Illinois invests in pre-apprenticeship programs to prepare a more diverse union workforce
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Inside the Rebuilding Exchange in Lincoln Park, salvaged chandeliers, doors, facades, and more are for sale. The idea is to reuse them for new projects. Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us how some of those materials are also meant to create new career opportunities. Somewhere between the piles of wood and heaps of scrap at Rebuilding Exchange on Webster Avenue, you'll find the textbooks needed for Anne Nicklin's newest workforce development training: a pre-apprenticeship program. Some of the topics covered: construction math, construction drawings and rigging."This is really about focused, intentional learning and intentional curriculum that can...
Master urban planner Ronnie Mosley running for 21st Ward seat
At 31, activist Ronnie Mosley is running for the 21st Ward aldermanic seat with the political blessings of Alderman Howard Brookins, who after 19 years in office has decided to pass the political baton to a younger generation of leaders. In endorsing Mosley, Brookins, who is the son of former...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
evanstonroundtable.com
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory
Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
A TikTok Historian And Englewood Artist Are Launching South Side Neighborhood Tours To ‘Change The Perspectives’
ENGLEWOOD — Chicago’s famed urban historian and an award-winning social justice artist are joining forces to take neighbors on tours exploring the history of Greater Englewood. Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, best known as 6figga_dilla on TikTok, and Folded Map Project founder Tonika Johnson will host the Greater Englewood History...
wlsam.com
Deputy Mayor Gottreich: Transparency is Important to Everyone in the City of Chicago
John Howell speaks with Elena Gottreich, Chicago’s Deputy Mayor for Public Safety. She says that CPD Reform is making progress since the consent decree. With several examples of new policies and actions, she speaks about how the CPD has grown and changed in a positive way.
Washington Examiner
Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
blockclubchicago.org
South Chicago Tenants Demand More Security After Rash Of Gunfire Near Apartments: ‘We’re Still Not Safe’
SOUTH CHICAGO — Mery Mercado’s great-grandchildren heard gunshots near their home as they left for their second day of school Aug. 23. Mercado, who’s lived at the Germano Millgate Apartments in South Chicago for 20 years, ran downstairs and told her kids and others to come back inside and hide in the hallway, she said.
Sources: CPD chief, former finalist for superintendent, retires
CHICAGO — Ernest Cato III, Chief of the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism and a veteran of the department for more than three decades, submitted his retirement papers Friday, according to CPD sources. Cato, 57, joined the CPD in 1992 and was a finalist to become the department’s superintendent in 2020, but Mayor Lori […]
Ernest Cato III, one of Chicago Police Department's highest-ranking officials, abruptly retires
He was among the finalists for the superintendent position that ultimately went to current Supt. David Brown in 2020.
Ex-prosecutor recommended as Chicago’s Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety
Chicago alderpersons have given preliminary approval for former prosecutor Tobara Richardson to become the city’s new Deputy Inspector General for Public Safety. Richardson is currently counsel to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
fox32chicago.com
Vandals throw brick through Illinois state Rep. Kelly Cassidy's office window
CHICAGO - Vandals hit the office of an Illinois state representative Wednesday morning. Rep. Kelly Cassidy shared a picture of the incident on Twitter. Cassidy's office is located in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. She says her office has security video of someone throwing a brick through a window around 5 a.m.
