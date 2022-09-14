Read full article on original website
Jim Thome's 500th Career Home Run Was Like No OtherIBWAAChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Developer seeks OK for scaled back Home Ave. development
The owner of 327 and 329 Home Ave. in Oak Park, 327 Home Ave., LLC, is requesting a zoning map amendment to reclassify the lots from R-5, two-family residential zoning to R-6, multiple-family zoning. The Oak Park Plan Commission is holding a virtual meeting on the proposal on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods
The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term for a Native American woman
A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names' use of a racist term for a Native American woman.
As Touhy Park’s Tent City Swells, Park District Closes Its Field House And Moves Programs
ROGERS PARK — The Park District closed the field house at Touhy Park, the site of a growing tent encampment, this week. Touhy Park’s field house at 7348 N. Paulina St. was closed to the public Monday and its fall programs moved to nearby Pottawatomie Park, according to local park and city officials.
Highland Park incident resolved, shelter in place lifted
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - There was heavy police presence Friday afternoon around a home in north suburban Highland Park. The City of Highland park said the incident has since been resolved and the safety perimeter was lifted around 11 p.m. Police were focussed on one home in the 1300 block...
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?
I have recently heard talk about a current rumor that I have tried to get as much information as possible to find out if this rumor is true. Gene and Jude's Closing?Photo by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest
This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
Pritzker issues another disaster proclamation, the latest involving migrants from the border
In the wake of more migrants arriving in Illinois on buses from Texas, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued another disaster proclamation. Pritzker also activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with the busloads of asylum seekers sent to Chicago by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to the...
Orrington Burger King to be razed ‘any day’ and coming soon … the AMC theater
The empty Burger King building at the corner of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, which has been closed since December 2020, will be demolished “in a matter of days” according to Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. Coakley also assured residents that the reopening of the Church...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Elk Grove Village divided over plan that would move students to different schools in name of equity
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposal to restructure the Elk Grove Village School District has a community divided.Some of the changes include moving students to different schools based on their grade level in the name of equity, according to school officials.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to parents and educators on both sides of the debate.In a serene park in Elk Grove Village, a group of parents meets often to discuss the hotly-debated school proposal.They oppose the plan by Community Consolidated School District 59 to reconfigure its schools into grade level centers – where some schools would house kindergarten through...
District 65 cuts 25 classroom teaching positions, adds 46.3 other positions in budget
At the Sept. 14 meeting of School District 65’s Finance Committee, Business Manager Kathy Zalewski presented a final budget for the year ending June 30, 2023 (FY’23). The budget shows operating revenues of $157.2 million, operating expenses of $156.7 million, and a surplus of $574,886. A number of...
Dixmoor suffers another water main break
DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
Gary airport to explore passenger service
The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
Family of dozen migrants from Venezuela seeks help at 16th (Jefferson Park) District police station
A family of about 12 migrants from Venezuela walked into the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District Station, 5151 N. Milwaukee Ave., this afternoon, Sept. 14, asking for help, according to police and City Hall sources. The family reportedly flew into O’Hare International Airport and was picked up by an acquaintance...
Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure
Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for Illinois
Governor Pritzker declaring a disaster proclamationScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants from Texas to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and then this month Chicago.
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
