River Forest, IL

oakpark.com

Developer seeks OK for scaled back Home Ave. development

The owner of 327 and 329 Home Ave. in Oak Park, 327 Home Ave., LLC, is requesting a zoning map amendment to reclassify the lots from R-5, two-family residential zoning to R-6, multiple-family zoning. The Oak Park Plan Commission is holding a virtual meeting on the proposal on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m.
OAK PARK, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville looks to property acquisition, ordinance changes to keep hunters out of neighborhoods

The town of Merrillville is looking to keep hunters out of residential areas. Residents are calling on the town to take ownership of a stretch of open land in the Sandpiper subdivision off of 93rd, after a bow hunter was apparently using the site. The 10-acre property is privately owned, despite the fact that it's legally a park and drainage easement and has no road access.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
foxlake.org

CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
CBS Chicago

Elk Grove Village divided over plan that would move students to different schools in name of equity

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposal to restructure the Elk Grove Village School District has a community divided.Some of the changes include moving students to different schools based on their grade level in the name of equity, according to school officials.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to parents and educators on both sides of the debate.In a serene park in Elk Grove Village, a group of parents meets often to discuss the hotly-debated school proposal.They oppose the plan by Community Consolidated School District 59 to reconfigure its schools into grade level centers – where some schools would house kindergarten through...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dixmoor suffers another water main break

DIXMOOR, Ill. - A water main broke in Dixmoor Thursday morning, shutting down a road and marking the latest water woe in the beleaguered south suburban village. Wood Street between Thornton Road and 114th Street was closed around 11:15 a.m. as crews work to fix the broken water main. The...
DIXMOOR, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Gary airport to explore passenger service

The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority is taking preliminary steps to once again provide passenger service. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with a consulting firm to perform a series of analyses and forecasts and set up meetings with airlines.
GARY, IN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Date set for Chicago Whole Foods Market closure

Whole Foods Market announced months ago that its store in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood would shut its doors, but the exact date of the closure wasn’t known until now. The Whole Foods Market store at 832 W. 63rd St., is scheduled to close on Nov. 13, local publication Block Club Chicago reported Wednesday. Employees began receiving 60-day notices Tuesday and were told that they could “transfer to other (Whole Foods Market) locations in Chicago.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL

