Alabama State

Alabama: Absentee voting period for November General Election begins Sept. 14

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The absentee voting period for the November 8th General Election in Alabama began on Sept. 14, 2022.

Important absentee voting deadlines are listed below:

  • Nov. 1, 2022 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
  • Nov. 3, 2022 : The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.
  • Nov. 7, 2022 : The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.
  • Nov. 8, 2022 : Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.

Absentee ballot applications can be downloaded online or requested by visiting or calling the local Absentee Election Manager’s office .

Voters may also contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 to request an absentee ballot application.

Voters will have until November 8, 2022 to postmark an absentee ballot.

Community Policy