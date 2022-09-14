ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Alabama man who said he raped 8-year-old boys ‘at their request’ sentenced to 54 years in prison

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Jefferson County man was sentenced to 54 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two 8-year-old boys for over a year.

Cristian Tereso Olivera Ramirez, 29, was charged with three counts of producing child pornography and pled guilty to the charges in May, according to United States Attorney Prim Escalona and US Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.

The plea agreement states that Ramirez admitted to orally and anally sodomizing two 8-year-old boys on numerous occasions and also filmed some of the sexual acts. He told authorities that he had been doing it for over a year and that there were other underage victims as well.

Ramirez is also said to have blamed the victims for the crimes, telling authorities that he abused the children “at their request.”

“Those who harm helpless children are the most heinous of criminals.  Then, to have the audacity to blame the children for these monstrous acts is despicable,” SAC Davis said.

“This defendant’s crimes are monstrous,” Escalona said. “No punishment our justice system can provide is proportionate to the evil perpetrated by the defendant. This sentence rightfully reflects the severity of this case and will remove the defendant from civil society for more than half a century.”

Ramirez will serve his 54-year sentence and then be placed on a lifetime supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

