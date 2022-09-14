ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donaldsonville, LA

L'Observateur

New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Lafourche Parish Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DILLON TOUPS, age 32, a resident of Larose, Louisiana, was charged on September 15, 2022 in a one-count indictment with possession with intent to distribute fifty (50) grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A), and 841(b)(1)(C), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian Killed in East Baton Rouge Parish Crash

Baton Rouge – On September 16, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on LA 3246 at Cloverland Ave. The crash ultimately claimed the life of the pedestrian identified as 24-year-old-year Danisha Jackson of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Postal Worker Indicted for Theft of Mail

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LEON TINSON, age 48, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on September 15, 2022 for Theft of Mail by a Postal Service Employee in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1709. According to the indictment, on or about April 14, 2022, TINSON stole,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Mandeville Driver Killed in St. Tammany Parish Crash

Slidell – Thursday morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the...
MANDEVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Boater arrested for allegedly firing weapon at Coast Guard rescue helicopter

NEW ORLEANS— Coast Guard Investigative Service arrested a boater near Venice, Louisiana, Friday who allegedly fired a weapon at a Coast Guard rescue helicopter. Coast Guard Eighth District watchstanders initially received a distress signal early Thursday morning from an activated emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) belonging to a 40-foot sailing vessel approximately 75 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 aircrew to respond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Georgia brother & sister plead guilty to identity crimes in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DANIELLE DORSETT, age 54, and her brother, BYRON J. LAFOREST, age 50, both residents of Atlanta, Georgia, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier to conspiracy to use false or counterfeit passports. Judge Barbier scheduled their sentencings for January 5, 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Deserves Better: Attorney General Jeff Landry Supports Legal Motion to End Crippling Consent Decree

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a legal brief supporting a motion to terminate the Consent Decree that has plagued New Orleans for nearly a decade. “While the Crescent City is rich in culture and tradition, it has devastatingly been under attack by rising crime fueled by the disastrous Consent Decree,” said Attorney General Landry. “Today’s legal action is another step toward helping the countless families ravaged by crime in New Orleans.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

‘Paint the Parish Pink Day’ set for October 13

LULING — The annual Paint the Parish Pink Day will take place on Thursday, October 13, and residents across the parish are asked to wear pink to support the fight against breast cancer. Residents can share their photos from the day by tagging @stcharlesgov on Facebook and Instagram. St....
LULING, LA
L'Observateur

Free educational support offered for all ages in the River Parishes

RESERVE — Education is the basis for the wellbeing of a community, and literacy rates serve as an early indicator of future participation in the criminal justice system. While National Adult Education and Family Literacy Week is observed September 18-24, 2022, River Parishes Community College and The Literacy Clinic are among the local entities working year-round to strengthen St. John the Baptist Parish and surrounding areas through exposure to cost-free educational opportunities for children and adults.
RESERVE, LA
L'Observateur

St. John Parish Council recap – 9/13 meeting

LAPLACE — Restoring trust in the school system was the message interim superintendent of St. John the Baptist Schools Rebecca Johnson delivered during the Parish Council meeting this Tuesday night in Edgard. Johnson was making her first appearance before council members since being appointed interim superintendent in May in...
EDGARD, LA
L'Observateur

Theresa Renee Nicholas

Theresa Renee Nicholas, a resident of Gonzales, LA, died September 12, 2022 at the age of 49. She was the beloved fiancee of Brandon Delaune and loving mother of Derek Stumpf and Brendon Stumpf. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelvin “Danti” and Amelia “Emma”; Godchild, Liberty Nicholas; parents, Jerry and Joanne Nicholas; and brothers, Jerry Nicholas, Jr. and William Nicholas.
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

St. James Parish Hospital names 2022 Employee of the 2nd Quarter

LUTCHER — St. James Parish Hospital is proud to announce the 2022 Employee of the Second Quarter, Jennifer Granier, PharmD. Jennifer was nominated by fellow staff and chosen by the Executive Leadership Team for her dedication to the hospital. Jennifer graduated from Lutcher High School in 2009. She received...
LUTCHER, LA
L'Observateur

Casting call announced for ‘Nickel Boys’; filming planned for LaPlace

LAPLACE — Casting calls have been announced for production of “Nickel Boys,” with filming anticipated to take place in LaPlace, New Orleans, Hammond and Ponchatoula between mid-October and mid-December. Producers of MGM and Plan B are teaming up with director RaMell Ross for a film depiction of...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA

