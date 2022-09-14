Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for attempted murder of 4-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clyderic Joseph of Lutcher for the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a 4-year-old child, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 25, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an area hospital...
WWL-TV
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
Teenager arrested in connection to death of Assumption Parish 15-year-old
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO)— A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested following the death of another teenager who was found shot several times inside a Thibodaux home over the weekend. On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the Thibodaux Police Department announced that the teenager had been taken into custody on one count of...
Victim identified in deadly dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
brproud.com
3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
louisianaradionetwork.com
Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide
Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty […]
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance. An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales. Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false...
wbrz.com
Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording
BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
Police looking to identify double murder suspect spotted on video in Terrebonne
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — There’s surveillance video that Terrebonne Parish authorities said shows the people responsible for a double murder. Authorities just need to know who they are. “Anytime something like this happens our guys work relentlessly, around the clock,” Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said. That...
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
L'Observateur
Lutcher Man Indicted on 1st Degree Rape Charge
On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury retuned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of 2566 N Central St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Rape. On August 15, 2022, a female subject entered the Gramercy Police Department and reported that she had been raped. St. James Parish Sheriff’s Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained information indicating that when the victim declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Lance Woodland, she was dragged into a bedroom of a Gramercy residence and was raped by Woodland. Woodland was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.
Comments / 0