ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacherie, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-TV

NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Vacherie, LA
KLFY News 10

Napoleonville man accused of raping disabled indicted

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Tyrone Cheavers, 54, of Napoleonville was indicted by a grand jury for first-degree rape charges last week. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office were responding to a call on May 25, 2022 about a possible rape. After investigation, detectives discovered evidence that linked Cheavers […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

3rd suspect arrested in large lumber burglary in Assumption Parish

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a third suspect involved in a large lumber burglary. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 1500 block of LA-400 on Aug. 30 and learned that a large amount of lumber was stolen during a burglary. Detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of three people, including 26-year-old Jessica Smith.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
louisianaradionetwork.com

Second juvenile suspect arrested in weekend homicide

Thibodaux Police make a second arrest in the death of 15-year-old Jairen Cole, who was shot multiple times inside a home on Saturday. Earlier this week detectives arrested a 15-year-old male, charging him with 1 count of Second Degree Murder. Spokesperson Clint Dempster says further investigating led them to a...
THIBODAUX, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty […]
LUTCHER, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex

Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge

A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
LUTCHER, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Sound of gunfire captured on surveillance camera during LSU student's killing; roughly a dozen gunshots heard in new recording

BATON ROUGE - Newly uncovered audio captured the moment someone fired a barrage of bullets at an LSU student while she was stopped at a railroad crossing. The attack left 21-year-old Allison Rice dead early Friday morning. Police found her around 2 a.m. inside the bullet-ridden car, stopped on the eastern side of the tracks on Government Street, just east of I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted

Louisiana Man Charged with Armed Bank Robbery, Firearms Charges, and Drug Crimes, and Faces Up to 72 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Devin Chaney, age 32, was charged in an eleven-count superseding indictment by a federal grand jury on Friday, September 9, 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Lutcher Man Indicted on 1st Degree Rape Charge

On last week, a St. James Parish Grand Jury retuned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of 2566 N Central St. Lutcher, LA on the charge of 1st Degree Rape. On August 15, 2022, a female subject entered the Gramercy Police Department and reported that she had been raped. St. James Parish Sheriff’s Detectives assisted in the investigation and obtained information indicating that when the victim declined to engage in sexual intercourse with Lance Woodland, she was dragged into a bedroom of a Gramercy residence and was raped by Woodland. Woodland was subsequently arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy