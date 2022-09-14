Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Akron Game ‘One Of Chippiest’ Josh Heupel’s Been Apart Of
Josh Heupel was unhappy with the officials as Dylan Sampson strolled into the end zone to stretch Tennessee’s lead to 28-0 in the first half of the Vols’ lopsided win over Akron. Akron’s KJ Martin drilled Hendon Hooker below the knees after the quarterback pitched the ball to...
rockytopinsider.com
Heupel Updates Status Of Injured Vols Following Akron Game
Winning and staying healthy are always the two most important things when a SEC school hosts a lesser opponent. Tennessee took care of step one easily, jumping out to a 42-0 lead before cruising to a 63-6 victory over Akron. How did the Vols do on step two? Well, that’s...
rockytopinsider.com
Injury Report: Four Vols Inactive Against Akron
Four Tennessee football players are inactive for tonight’s game against Akron. Cornerbacks Warren Burrell and Dee Williams, offensive tackle Jeremiah Crawford and linebacker Kwauze Garland will not suit up against the Zips. Williams is missing his third straight game with an injury as the junior college transfer has yet...
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Instant Reaction: Tennessee Stomps Akron to the Tune of Nearly 700 Yards
No. 15 Tennessee is now 3-0 to start the season after a 63-6 beatdown of Akron on Saturday night in Knoxville. In front of a sold-out 101,915 spectators, Tennessee handled business against a team they should have. The Vols’ offense racked up nearly 10 touchdowns and 700 yards of offense on Saturday as the Zips looked overwhelmed and outmatched throughout the contest.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Josh Heupel Talks Blowout Win Over Akron
Tennessee improved to 3-0 on the 2022 season, dominating Akron, xx-xx, inside a sold out Neyland Stadium Saturday night. The Vols offense stalled out on the first drive of the game before scoring touchdowns on xx straight drives. It was a career game for Jalin Hyatt who caught five passes...
rockytopinsider.com
PFF Grades: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee made easy work of Akron Saturday night, cruising to a 63-6 win over the Zips in front of a sold out Neyland Stadium crowd. The Vols scored six touchdowns in the seven possessions the starters played while Joe Milton III fired a pair of touchdowns off the bench. If...
rockytopinsider.com
RTI Game Predictions: Akron at Tennessee
Tennessee is looking to stay unbeaten in the 2022 season when it hosts a poor Akron team to Neyland Stadium Saturday night. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to Akron. Ric Butler. Where to begin! Let’s start here. Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Announces Sellout for Akron on Saturday Night
The hype level around the Tennessee football team just continues to rise. Ahead of the highly-anticipated Top 25 showdown with Florida in Knoxville on Sept. 24, Tennessee announced on Friday afternoon that the Akron game on Sept. 17 will be a sellout in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee will now have back-to-back...
