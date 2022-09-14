No. 15 Tennessee is now 3-0 to start the season after a 63-6 beatdown of Akron on Saturday night in Knoxville. In front of a sold-out 101,915 spectators, Tennessee handled business against a team they should have. The Vols’ offense racked up nearly 10 touchdowns and 700 yards of offense on Saturday as the Zips looked overwhelmed and outmatched throughout the contest.

AKRON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO