‘Never seen the UK more quiet’: Britons compare bank holiday to Christmas Day
Ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September, Britons have been comparing the atmosphere in the UK to Christmas Day because of how empty the streets are.The day of the State funeral is a national bank holiday. A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.“This bank holiday will operate in the same way...
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's 70-75 billion euro valuation
BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it was targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion) for sportscar brand Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), in potentially Europe's third biggest IPO ever.
Porsche IPO: Luxury car maker valued at up to $75bn in share sale
German car making giant Volkswagen (VW) has said it is aiming for a valuation of up to €75bn ($75bn; £65.8bn) for Porsche when the luxury brand is floated on the stock market. Trading in the shares is due to start in Frankfurt on 29 September. A prospectus will...
