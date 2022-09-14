Ahead of the Queen’s funeral on Monday 19 September, Britons have been comparing the atmosphere in the UK to Christmas Day because of how empty the streets are.The day of the State funeral is a national bank holiday. A statement on gov.uk read: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.“This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.“This bank holiday will operate in the same way...

