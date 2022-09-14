ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
Oregonians SOLVE waterway clean-ups

PORTLAND, Ore. -- This month Oregonians are cleaning-up on a volunteer project. They are participating in SOLVE’s annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. The Beach & Riverside Cleanup is a volunteer effort to improve waterways through litter pick-up and habitat restoration work. Most Beach & Riverside Cleanup projects take place...
FireWatch: California fire figures show deaths up, acres down

SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is sharing its California Statewide Fire Summary today. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) says as of this morning the State has 6,643 firefighters working on 10 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires in California. It says yesterday firefighters responded to 24 new initial attack wildfires across the state.
OSP: Armed and dangerous suspect traveling through Oregon arrested

PLUSH, Ore. - Oregon state police say they've located a dangerous suspect that was on the run and traveling through Southeastern Oregon. On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff's Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
