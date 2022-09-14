WFISD School Board names new CFO

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday appointed a new Chief Financial Officer for the district.

WFISD officials said in a post on their official Facebook page on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the school board approved Leah Horton to become the new CFO of the district.

Horton has been employed by WFISD since 2011, serving in the Technology Department as the Student and Business Instructional Network Services Lead.

According to Ashley Thomas, Communications Officer with WFISD, Horton served in the Burkburnett ISD as the District Accountant and PEIMS Coordinator for nine years. She was a PEIMS specialist with Region 9 for three years.

Horton has a bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a double major in Accounting and Business Computer Information Systems, as well as a master’s in Business Administration, both from Midwestern State University.

The announcement comes after Tim Sherrod, former CFO for the district, resigned from the position in July 2022 to pursue an opportunity outside of the district.

Horton steps into a lead finance role for the district amid a multi-million dollar budget deficit and several controversial budget cuts and reductions in staff .

Horton takes her place as CFO among several other new faces to the administrative staff of WFISD, including new superintendent Dr. Donnie Lee and new Director of School Administration Debbie Dipprey , the former acting superintendent prior to Dr. Lee’s hiring.

