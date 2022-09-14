ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 22 year old Skylor J. Rohr of Mattoon for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of a controlled substance and an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Skylor was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Kelli...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Charges Filed In Greenville Death

Criminal charges were filed in Bond County Circuit Court on Thursday in connection with a death that occurred on Easter Sunday in 2021. Anthony G. Simmons, age 63, of rural Mulberry Grove, faces Class 3 felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of 48-year-old Terraine T. Betts of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 19 year old Leo B. Cline of Effingham for a Clay County FTA warrant for criminal damage to property. Leo was transported to Clay County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Domestic disturbance results in gunfire

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic disturbance involving a gun. Around 1:55 a.m. on Sept 17, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the intersection of North Missouri and Orchard Streets in Atwood. Deputies said when they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man who had discharged his gun during […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man gets three years in prison for possession of meth

A 42-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. Robert Williams of South Perrine Street had earlier been found guilty of the charge by a Marion County Jury. When getting out of prison, Williams will have to complete one year of parole. Assistant...
CENTRALIA, IL
WTHI

10 Years Later: Family of Ed Hataway still searching for answers

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - It has been a decade since Ed Hataway's murder. After all this time, his family is still looking for answers. On Sunday, September 16, 2012, Ed Hataway disappeared from his Olney, Illinois home. When police began investigating, they discovered his door was unlocked and all of...
OLNEY, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols in Marion and Effingham Counties

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Effingham County during October. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem man arrested on weapons charge following fight

Salem Police have arrested a 23-year-old Salem man for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after responding to a fight in progress with a firearm being displayed. Robert Metcalf was taken into custody at the scene of the fight at the Country Club apartments on South Marion Street. Salem Police...
SALEM, IL
WCIA

Macon County Sherriff announces special campaign

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this week that it will be conducting a special campaign for the month of October. Sheriff Jim Root said the campaign will involve increased patrols for Scott’s Law violations. Scott’s Law is Illinois’ version of a move over law that requires drivers to stop, […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
KMOV

Man charged in connection with dispensary burglary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges 22-year-old Marvin Bailey Jr. burglarized a cannabis dispensary store. A probable cause statement claims Bailey broke into Bloc Dispensary on Smizer Station Road near Valley Park around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday with the help of others. Police said hundreds of pieces of store property were stolen.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Jerseyville man jailed following gun incident

A Jerseyville man is jailed on a $20,000 bond after allegedly firing several shots at another man Thursday night. 60-year-old Walter E. Law was arrested on a four-wheeler after a brief search of a rural area near Costello Road on Illinois Route 16. Law is charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols in Fayette and Marion Counties

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Marion and Fayette County during October. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
x95radio.com

Multi-county warrant sweep nets nearly 40 arrests

CENTRALIA — Nearly 40 people were taken into custody on various charges Wednesday during a multi-county warrant sweep through the area called “Operation Washout.”. According to the Centralia Police Department, warrants executed were for offenses ranging from possession of controlled substances to federal firearms charges. Operation Washout was...
CENTRALIA, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Individuals Charged In Fayette County Court With Possession Of A Stolen Vehicle

Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested for possession of meth

NEOGA, Ill. (WICS) — Lucas L. Schumacher, 30, of Neoga, Illinois, is facing drug possession charges. Police say on September 9, Schumacher knowingly and unlawfully had in his possession less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. Schumacher's bond was set at $10,000. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office,...
NEOGA, IL
WCIA

Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

