Two individuals were charged on Wednesday in Fayette County Court with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. 36 year old Jeremy K. Holsapple of Coffeen and 23 year old Summer D. Cole of Witt were both charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 2 Felony. Information on both charges says the defendants were in possession of a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 truck.

FAYETTE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO