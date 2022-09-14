ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.

Wednesday, September 14 is National Eat A Hoagie Day! What a fun time to be alive as you have the chance to celebrate alongside Americans from all over the country with meat, cheese, veggies, & spread inside of some awesome-tasting bread.

NationalToday says, “A hoagie is a type of submarine sandwich or a long bread roll filled with meat, cheese, and veggies. Whether you call them submarine sandwiches, subs, torpedoes, po’boys, grinders, heroes, bombers, or submarines, these heavyweight sandwiches will always be a crowd favorite.”

Best Things Texas released a report of the eight best delis in Texas and North Texas is seeing some serious representation. “Craving authentic deli food? It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a traditional pastrami sandwich, a classic deli meat delight, or a chicken parm, Texas has it. Texas is overstuffed with fantastic delis from every corner of the Lone Star State,” the report said.

Check out the North Texas delis doing the most for its customer and their tastebuds:

  • Weinberger’s Deli – Grapevine
  • Carshon’s Deli – Fort Worth
  • Deli News – Dallas

For more from this list, click here !

